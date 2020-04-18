Reunion with popular old programs has become the latest trend in TV as the government has put a lock on the nation. After the legendary show, many iconic shows like Ramayana and Mahabharata, Shaktimana, Shri Srimati and Dhar Bhai Dekh are also being re-played on television. Ramayana is the highest grossing TV show since Rama, while other programs are bringing high TRPs.

A few days ago, the BARC shared a tweet in which shows like Bomkesh Bakshi, Shaktiman and Mr Sreemati show that viewership has improved 52%. On the other hand, shows like The Basics, Seeing Brothers and Circus Viewers have increased eight times.

Shaktiman, Mr. wife and other Rarna witnesses increased TRP post Ramayana!

Even in the South, the return of old classics like Mattie Ollie and Thuggam has increased TV viewing.

Check out the tweet:

The return of the Golden Age keeps viewers busy on TV at @DDNational and @SunTV, driving people into the memory lane. Thangham # Week 13 pic.twitter.com/AMpuvqncdn

– BARCIndia (@BARCIndia) Apr 5, 9

In the thirteenth edition of the Nielsen-Bark Report, we saw a high audience on the premium panel, news and movies dominated the week १ated, WrestleMania 36 36 and Indo-Pak classics stole the largest audience in the game genre, and children and elders watched the Ramayana. And along with the Mahabharata. pic.twitter.com/2otpoUuxQO

– BARCIndia (@ BARCIndia) Apr 5, 9

Ever since the Ramayana was announced, the Netizens went to Berserk to watch the original saga again. When it aired, a three-decade-old TV series based on Hindu mythology, a collaborator of १ view० million viewers on four shows, read Bark’s tweet in the first week of April.

Well, it should come as no surprise because these shows were so popular at the time and were really great stories. The return of these events brings back a lot of old memories and memories for people, and during lockdown shows can help keep people calm and entertained.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than Bollywood and box office updates.