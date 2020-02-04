Shakur Stevenson wins the first WBO title defense against Miguel Marriaga

Ringside 04/02/2020

Shakur Stevenson, the 22-year-old at the peak of his success, will be the first defense of his WBO featherweight world title against triple world title challenger Miguel “Escorpión” Marriaga at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden on Saturday, March 14 ,

Three days later, Irish featherweight Michael “Mick” Conlan will undertake his annual St. Patrick’s Day pilgrimage at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden in a 10-lap race against the stubborn Colombian veteran Belmar Preciado.

The Stevenson-Marriaga co-feature will be former junior featherweight world champion Jessie Magdaleno fighting the undefeated Sakaria Lukas in a 10-round featherweight showdown. Stevenson-Marriaga and Magdaleno-Lukas will be broadcast LIVE on ESPN and ESPN Deportes from 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT

Tickets for the Stevenson-Marriaga and Conlan-Preciado cards are promoted by Top Rank and cost $ 200, $ 100, $ 70, $ 40 and $ 30 (excluding applicable fees). ET. Tickets can be purchased at the Madison Square Garden box office, at all Ticketmaster points of sale, by phone (866-858-0008) and online at www.ticketmaster.com or www.MSG.com.

If you buy a ticket online for one of these tickets, you have the opportunity to purchase discounted tickets for the other event for a limited time.

“What two great boxing nights on ESPN and ESPN + when we see Shakur Stevenson defending his title against the great Marriaga and Mick Conlan continuing one of the great traditions of boxing,” said Bob Arum, chairman of the Top Rank. “New York will go into effect to see two of the great young boxing stars.”

Stevenson (13-0, 7 KOs), the pride of “Brick City”, Newark, N.J., was the first male boxer to win a professional world title at the Rio 2016 Olympics. Last October, he unanimously defeated Joet Gonzalez by deciding to win the vacant WBO featherweight world title. Gonzalez’s victory was a milestone for the Olympic silver medalist, who also defeated former World Championship challenger Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz on Terence Crawford-Amir Khan’s PPV card. Last July, he directed an ESPN broadcast in front of over 5,000 viewers at the Prudential Center and beat Alberto Guevara in three rounds.

“We have been trying to fight this fight with Miguel Marriaga for a long time,” said Stevenson. “I wanted a strong opponent for my first title defense. He was in the ring with several world champions and I am ready to prove that I am the best featherweight in the world. This is my fourth fight in Madison Square Garden, but my first as world champion and it will be my best performance so far. I know that all of my east coast fans will come out and support on March 14th. “

Marriaga (29-3, 25 KOs), one of the division’s toughest puncher, hopes the fourth time will be a spell. He stayed behind on previous world titles against Vasiliy Lomachenko, Oscar Valdez and Nicholas Walters, but he has a four-match winning streak (all by KO). Most recently he fought in December 2019 and knocked out Alfredo Mejia Vargas with a body shot. Arjona, a native of Colombia, has identified Stevenson as a potential opponent.

“I always wanted this fight and now is the time when he is world champion,” said Marriaga. “He talks a lot about how people crouch, but here I am. Colombia will have a new world champion on March 14th. “

Magdaleno (27-1, 18 KOs) has been 2-0 featherweight since losing his featherweight junior world title against Isaac Dogboe in one of the best fights of 2018. Born in Las Vegas, Rafael Rivera made a unanimous technical decision in Los Angeles last August. Lukas (23-0, 16 KOs) from Namibia is one of the best kept secrets of boxing. He is a nine-year-old professional who has had three KOs in his last four fights.

“The guys the people don’t know about are the most dangerous,” said Magdaleno. “With the attitude I have now, I don’t think anyone can beat me.” My coach {Jorge Capetillo} and I are looking ahead. I’m just waiting for what’s next, but we have to look around first take care of the business with Lukas. As soon as we do that, I have the right to call all champions. “

“A desert storm is coming to New York on behalf of Sakaria Lukas, and this storm is aimed at destroying Jessie Magdaleno,” said Lukas.

Use the hashtags #StevensonMarriaga and #ConlanPreciado to join the conversation on social media.