Sham impeachment pulls candidates off the path

Loading...

Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and other democratic senators who called president blew it.

Instead of allowing voters to decide whether President Trump will stay or go in November, they insisted on a sham based rumors and rumors – not direct evidence – and now it could cost them the party presentation.

Suffice it to say that they cannot blame anyone but themselves, except for Nancy Pelosi, who held the articles of accusation weeks after the partisan vote last month, despite telling the American people that it was “urgent” for the rigged hearings. Anyone who was not born yesterday knows if that was true, she would have sent the articles to the US Senate immediately.

Illustrative of what the American people have always known: the whole accusation is a political job to kick the president and divert the country’s attention from historically low unemployment, the roaring economy and the many other achievements of the Trump government .

But now karma is right. Pelosi’s delay of several weeks in sending the articles to the Senate will be Sanders, Warren and Sens. Cory Booker, DN.J., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. And Michael Bennet, D-Colo. The campaign track draws time ahead of the Iowa and New Hampshire primary caucuses. That delay will bring benefits to former vice president Joe Biden, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and others who can follow the campaign track as they compete for democratic nomination.

Given that we already know that the DNC has rigged the last presidential primary to benefit his elected candidate, Hillary Clinton, the Beltway speculates about Pelosi and her friends have their old tricks back.

Yesterday on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures” show, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Stated that Pelosi, holding the accusation articles, had put her chances to give Sanders the chance to become a Democratic candidate. turn into.

“The Iowa caucus is on February 3. Bernie Sanders is in first place and this benefits Joe Biden. This damages Senator Sanders, who comes first and could become their candidate because he is sitting in a chair because Nancy Pelosi was in possession of the papers, “McCarthy said.

It will also hurt Warren who is already losing ground to Buttigieg – especially in New Hampshire, the first in the nation’s primary – where he has risen to first place, according to the latest Monmouth University opinion poll.

Ranking of Warren? Fourth place.

Yikes.

Now, Warren and her fellow presidential candidates in the Senate will be stuck in a downfall process instead of pursuing major retail policies with voters in Granite State, Iowa, and other important swing states.

It will be difficult to find someone who feels sorry for them.

Adriana Cohen is a nationally syndicated columnist and TV commentator. See adrianacohen.com.