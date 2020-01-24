‘Shameful’ distraction thief infiltrates home of vulnerable retiree

A distraction thief who stole jewelry from an elderly lady after breaking into his apartment in Purley was jailed for five years.

Patrick Doyle, 54, aka Patrick Doran, homeless was imprisoned at Inner London Crown Court on Friday January 24, after being found guilty of burglary at a previous hearing.

On October 29, 2018, Doyle – accompanied by an unidentified second man, entered the apartment of an 80-year-old woman, claiming that they were plumbers who were looking for a leak.

While Doyle kept the woman busy in the kitchen, his accomplice entered the room and stole jewelry. The couple then left the apartment and it was only later that the woman realized that she had been robbed.

The detective launched an investigation and managed to obtain forensic evidence that placed Doyle in the apartment.

Initial investigations did not find him and he was published as wanted. In July 2019, Doyle was found at an address in Acton where he was arrested and charged.

Detective Sergeant Aaron Champion, who investigated, said, “Patrick Doyle’s actions are shameful – he made his way into the apartment of a vulnerable elderly lady with the sole intention of stealing her .

“I am glad the jury convicted him and he will now serve a prison sentence.

“I urge anyone who is approached by people claiming to be traders; don’t let them in and ask them to identify – you can use them to check who they are.

“Authentic tradespeople will not be afraid to wait a few minutes while you do this.

“If they have the slightest doubt; close your door and contact the police.

