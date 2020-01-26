Shameless, deregister Generation Q.

William H. Macy and Christian Isaiah; Jennifer Beals and Leisha Hailey Photo: Tony Rivetti Jr., Isabella Vosmikova (Showtime)

Here’s what happens in the television world on Sunday, January 26th. All times are eastern.

Best selection

shameless (Showtime, 9 p.m., season 10 finale) and The L-word: Generation Q (Showtime, 10 p.m., season one finale): Two Showtime classics are off-season tonight, but fear not, they’ll both be back.

For Shameless and the Gallaghers, however, it’s the beginning of the beginning of the end.

During the TCA press tour, Showtime President Gary Levine announced that the next season, season 11, will be the last, which means that the Gallaghers will bow definitively (and probably overdue) this summer. However, at the moment there is a fire, a wedding and a lot of chaos.

However, the revival of L Word is just beginning.

Generation Q renewal was also announced on the TCA press tour, meaning that the gang will be back for another round regardless of what happens to the elections, relationships, and any number of known bad habits. Here is Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya for the penultimate episode of this first season:

When it comes to Bette Porter and Shane McCutcheon in particular, watching The L Word: Generation Q in the context of the original The L Word is both frustrating and satisfying. It’s frustrating in that it is a tough job for the viewer to watch characters who keep making the same mistakes over and over again – now literally a decade later. However, it is satisfactory for the same reason. People really always make the same self-destructive decisions, and while Shane and Bette (and Alice too) have evolved technically in terms of their careers and lifestyles, they’re still the same people as the same shortcomings as before. In “Lose It All,” Bette believes that she can win Tina back even though she made the same selfish and harmful decisions she made when they were together. Shane immediately regrets her decision to get involved with Quiara when it comes to raising a child together. It’s the same control freak bed. It’s the same impulsive Shane. Their circumstances have changed, but they have not changed. “Lose It All” directly confronts the bad patterns that people get into, especially in relationships.

She is ready to retake the final titled “Lapse In Judgment” before embarking on season two.

Regular reporting

Doctor Who (BBC America, 8 p.m.)

Batwoman (The CW, 8 p.m.)

Super Girls (The CW, 9 p.m.)

The outsider (HBO, 9 p.m.)

Avenue 5 (HBO, 10 p.m.)

Limit your enthusiasm (HBO, 10 p.m.)

Relaxing adventures from Sabrina (Netflix): Binge coverage continues

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) and Work In Progress (Showtime, 11:00 p.m., season one finale): You know, we don’t always expect the Grammys to be super interesting, but this year could be an exception.

Lizzo is going to be great and Billie Eilish is likely to do something very disturbing and cool, but the drama could be the main attraction this time. Alternatively, you can return to the season finale Work In Progress at Showtime, an excellent, empathetic, emotionally complex comedy that has been extended for a second season.

