“Shameless” extended for the 11th and last season

Jan 13 (UPI) – Showtime has ordered an 11th and final season of shameless, his dysfunctional family comedy with William H. Macy.

Season 10 will end on January 26, while season 11 is expected to make its debut this summer.

“The characters of shameless “Gary Levine, president of entertainment at Showtime Networks, said in a statement that Showtime viewers have more laughter and tears and sheer fun than any other program in our history.”

“Although we are sad to say goodbye to the Gallaghers, we can no longer rely on showrunner John Wells, his writing team and this great cast to properly stage our series shameless Conclusion.”

Wells added: “I am incredibly grateful for the years of support from Gary Levine and everyone at Showtime that we have been able to do Shameless. IIt was a fantastic experience and we all in the cast and crew had a wonderful time after the life of the Gallagher family and their friends. It was my pleasure!”

The ensemble of the show consists of Jeremy Allen White, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Emma Kenney, Cameron Monaghan, Christian Isaiah, Noel Fisher and Kate Miner.