Shameless Grenfell fraudster is jailed immediately after pretending he lived with two victims who died

A fraudster has been jailed right after he claimed to be a Grenfell Tower resident and scamming the council of just about £32,000.

Sheffick Brimer, 50, was convicted of fraud by bogus representation on Friday (March 20) following a demo at Isleworth Crown Courtroom and was sentenced to 5 decades in jail.

He pretended that he experienced been living in Grenfell Tower in the operate up to the fire in June 2017 along with two inhabitants who unfortunately died.

On the evening of the fire, exactly where 72 folks tragically died, he claimed to have been in hospital following being admitted a couple of months earlier for an operation.

Even so, he was actually in prison during weeks top up to the tragic incident and afterwards.

When he was produced Brimer contacted Royal Borough of Chelsea and Kensington Council officials and was presented crisis lodging, paid for by the council which was intended for displaced citizens of the tower block.

He acquired four star resort lodging, with food, to the price of £31,776.59 between July 18, 2017 and December 11, 2017.

Examine A lot more

Similar Article content

Browse More

Connected Articles or blog posts

An investigation was launched after suspicions were being raised following Brimer’s failure to show up at voluntary meetings to assess his housing wants. The flat he mentioned he lived in did also not match the ground amount he claimed to stay on.

For the duration of job interview, Brimer claimed he was supplied accommodation as a end result of his operate with various charitable organisations and claimed he beforehand stayed with the victims relatives and in quite a few other flats in the tower.

Having said that, customers of the deceased families had never read of Brimer ahead of and stated he was not living with them. Detectives manufactured quite a few enquiries with other people of the tower and not one of them experienced listened to of him.

Lucy Hall, Detective Constable who led the investigation, claimed: “Brimer was under no circumstances a resident of Grenfell Tower and employing this tragedy as a way to acquire cost-free accommodation and food items at the charge of the council is wholly despicable and appalling.

“He even had the audacity to complain about his initial accommodation and was moved to a 2nd hotel. Witnesses also said he was impolite and intense to lodge employees.

“Brimer’s conduct compounds the upset of individuals who have been traumatized by the Grenfell fireplace and is disrespectful to the victims who he claimed he was dwelling with.”