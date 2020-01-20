Shameless Review: Just bad

Photo: Paul Sarkis (Showtime) TV ReviewsAll our TV reviews in one convenient place.

Last week, the episode of Shameless ended at a crucial emotional moment: Lip realized that the best way for his family to move to Milwaukee and told his siblings that he was planning to leave Illinois. It’s a scene that promises a difficult ending: Even if we as viewers are practically oriented and assume that Lip won’t participate because it would disrupt the now official eleventh (and last) season of the show, even the thought of it should complicate the dynamics of the Gallagher family.

Of course, Shameless inexplicably jumps forward a month and skips every one of these emotional reactions.

“Place, place, place” simply made me angry. It made me angry when it turned out that a whole month had passed since the last episode, and it always made me angry with almost every decision the authors made. The stories range from complete waste of time to fundamental missed opportunities. In all of these stories, some characters pretend that they never communicated with each other off-screen, while others seem to have made deep friendships without us being concerned about it. The episode reaches the point of lack of continuity to a basic lack of interest in logic and provides a penultimate episode that destroys any momentum from the cliffhanger of the past week and does not generate its own momentum.

It is simply a bad episode of television.

The really bad parts are too good to deal with. Frank’s story takes up too much space without it paying off: Somehow, Faye’s house has no security, and then Frank finds out that he shares space with her gardener, and then they smoke crystal meth? All rubbish, everything. The story of Debbie comes to the logical conclusion that the show is trying to pretend to be a commentary on the problems of the rich, which is not entirely untrue. The problem, however, is that Debbie is a bad person and the show cannot use her as an empty vessel to tell such observation stories. You actually have to invest who she is and what she wants, and nothing in this story has accomplished that, especially with an ending that is basically just Debbie meeting Chekhov’s lesbian Milkovich. The same problem applies to Carl, who is being pushed around by the unspecific conspiracy and exposes the corruption of public sector workers in Chicago because it’s a way to kill time, I suspect? Speaking of pastimes: I love how the episode returns to Kev’s very first season story (his retirement from basketball and his lack of meaning in life) and pretends that this is an uninterrupted story just because it features the rich asshole the series included auction, basically admitting that everything else they did was basically available.

I said last week that I would only scold about these stories in the Stray Observations, but it’s important to realize how much of that episode died in the water. None of the setups for these stories worked, and none of the “payoffs” provided in this episode resonated. What does that tell us about these characters? What kind of long-term storytelling is established? Will anyone – viewers, but also the characters themselves – remember this until the next season? Certain characters – Kev and Vee, Frank – have often broadcast sitcom stories, but this season pretty much all of the characters except Lip and Ian have been caught up in stories that have been dead ends from the start, and I’m deeply confused as to why everyone believed that is a productive way for the show. The idea that this writer’s room doesn’t have to be about finding a way to “end” the show seems impossible, because everything they did this season destroyed the idea that they actually did tell long story for everyone except a handful of their characters (Ian and Lip).

And even in this regard, “location, location, location” is a struggle. The new problem is the months-long gap that exists only to justify Frank’s dismissal from the rehabilitation facility and that has a cascading effect on any other action that should take place more or less like days later. In the case of Ian’s story, the idea that Terry is about to hear about the engagement doesn’t make much sense, since there is no episode in which they tried to save her from him. Likewise, the idea that Ian and Mickey didn’t talk much about wedding planning over the previous month is absurd, especially since the whole premise of the story is “Mickey as Groomzilla”. The same applies to Lip, who seems to be silent. You can hardly be in contact with Tami, even though they live together in a confined space. Lip’s story here requires careful formulation: if his doubts have increased in the month since he decided to move to Milwaukee, we had to look at those doubts and understand better why he allowed Tami to quit her job if he even secretly intended to stay in Chicago. If the show wanted to leap forward a month, it would have to produce at least one montage to fill in gaps that would have made the stories in the episode much more effective (and, for example, explained how the hell Carl is familiar with it. Sandy Milkovich has never been with) you interact).

Photo: Paul Sarkis (Showtime)

However, there is another problem associated with this: Lip and Ian’s stories still don’t feel like real long storytelling. Lip’s reasons to stay at home are related to Liam’s growing complex that everyone in his family leaves behind, but the show is never about Liam’s guardianship (or Carl’s) and lacks an important opportunity to be aware of Lip’s sense of responsibility thinking about his family more closely. And while Lip formulates the story so that he wants to stay in Chicago instead of feeling like he has to work, the show is not interested in the character’s past experience or his quest for upward mobility. From the seemingly cheap house nearby (which he apparently rents instead of buying, which completely negates the purpose of an upper part of the fixer, but cannot be distracted) to Tami’s “burning bridge” at work, the story feels only fictional and it swallows the characters involved instead of giving them room to breathe. It’s a better story than most of what Shameless has to offer this season, but it’s still buggy, and nothing in this episode has helped the story gain a foothold in the show’s past.

And then we come to Gallavich. This is a sweet story, and it’s touching to see how Mickey uses the wedding planning as a trigger for his anger at his father’s homophobia, but it’s frustrating to see that the show has no interest in the connections between that reaction and the characters’ past. Of course Mickey already had a wedding and it is easy for us to read this fact into the way in which he is so directly involved in this wedding. But the show would be enriched by sketching this story itself: if the story will definitely wipe out the conflict with an acoustic performance of “Livin ‘on a Prayer”, why shouldn’t Ian and Mickey put their feelings to the test? Past? Why not do a classic bottle episode and put them together in a room to make room to immerse in your relationship instead of just stuffing them into a sitcom configuration where a Chicago florist is essentially violating anti-discrimination laws for a gag ? How could it be worth it, a series of completely senseless scenes in which Frank was startled in Faye’s house – if he just ran into the gardener we know that the house is not really haunted – to lose the chance of this important relationship to articulate more carefully?

Photo: Chuck Hodes (Showtime)

But in its current version, Shameless is not interested in articulating anything, and its relationships weaken with every episode that shows no investment in building these episodes. A penultimate episode is said to elicit anticipation, but nothing about “location, location, location” inspires anything other than fear and pessimism. Each part of the episode feels affected by a season of bad decisions and raises questions that are difficult to answer in the final eleventh season. There are still remnants of the good show Shameless once showed here, but it is becoming increasingly difficult to sort them out of the trash that dominates this hour.

Scattering observations