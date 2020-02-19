[shamrock-shake-returns-to-mcdonald’s-nationwide-wednesday-with-new-shamrock-mcflurry]

CHICAGO — McDonald’s “cult-favourite” Shamrock Shake will be released nationwide Wednesday, together with a new green dessert.

The fast food stuff chain declared the release previously this thirty day period, and explained the classic shake will at the time again be accessible nationwide for the first time since 2017. McDonald’s is also introducing the new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry. The two inexperienced sweet treats mark the 50th anniversary of the Shamrock Shake, the company reported.

“We’ve been serving the legendary, cult-favorite Shamrock Shake for 50 yrs, and it truly is grow to be synonymous with McDonald’s ever because,” McDonald’s Vice President of Menu Innovation Linda VanGosen reported.

The Shamrock Shake options vanilla soft serve blended with a minty flavor and topped with a whipped topping. The new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry options vanilla soft serve with a minty taste and Oreo cookie items blended all over.

Shamrock fanatics can practical experience the luck of the 50th Shamrock Year at McDonald’s starting off Wednesday at all participating dining places nationwide for a constrained time, the company said.