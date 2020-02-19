[Shamrock Shake returns to McDonald’s]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[shamrock-shake-returns-to-mcdonald’s]

by: NBC News Channel

Posted:
/ Updated:

(NBC) – McDonald’s minty Shamrock Shake is back!

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the treat, the chain is introducing a new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry to accompany the shake.

The Shamrock Shake was created in 1967 to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. It later debuted in select locations across the US in 1970 and was an instant success.

In 1974, sales from the shake helped build the very first Ronald McDonald House in Philadelphia.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

New sensory room at Hunter’s Green Elementary

Thumbnail for the video titled

Strong odor prompts evacuations at Clearwater apartment complex

Thumbnail for the video titled

Ruskin man creates purple light display to honor mother fighting pancreatic cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled

Pinellas Co. Student taste-testing

Thumbnail for the video titled

Pinellas County students taste-test new lunch menu items

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa parents frustrated with proposed school boundaries

Thumbnail for the video titled

Hillsborough Co. Commission to vote on decriminalizing marijuana

Thumbnail for the video titled

Wednesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled

Leto High School football team remembers beloved coach

Thumbnail for the video titled

Remarkable Women contest finalist: Julie Reyes

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss