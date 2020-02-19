[shamrock-shake-returns-to-mcdonald’s]

by: NBC News Channel
Posted:
/ Updated:
(NBC) – McDonald’s minty Shamrock Shake is back!
To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the treat, the chain is introducing a new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry to accompany the shake.
The Shamrock Shake was created in 1967 to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. It later debuted in select locations across the US in 1970 and was an instant success.
In 1974, sales from the shake helped build the very first Ronald McDonald House in Philadelphia.
