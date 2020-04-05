Shamsul Anuar: Six-month rental waiver for federal govt premises to price tag RM20m | Malaysia

Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah speaks to media at the Umno headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, March 12, 2020. — Photograph by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — The 6-month hire exemption for canteens, cafeterias, ease merchants and other shops working in federal government properties will entail fees of about RM20 million, states Energy and All-natural Resources Minister Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.

He mentioned the sum did not incorporate the hire of 220 nurseries at community sector workplaces in the course of the nation, totalling RM5.28 million.

“Ministries and organizations which hire out Federal Government-owned premises this sort of as faculty canteens, nurseries, cafeterias, convenience merchants and other people that are in procedure really should liaise with their respective operators to carry out this choice.

“This initiative will ease the stress confronted by operators who have been influenced by their inability to have on with organization through the movement handle buy (MCO) following the Covid-19 outbreak,” he mentioned in a publish on his official Fb web site in this article now.

He said the leasing of Federal Govt setting up areas arrived less than the jurisdiction of the Federal Lands Commissioner and the Ministry of Vitality and Normal Assets.

Key Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin when asserting the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package on March 27 reported Federal authorities-owned premises, which incorporates all premises owned by agencies and statutory bodies of the Federal governing administration ended up entitled to a 6-month rental waiver. — Bernama