Shanahan – conservative and timid – will have to bear 49ers’ Super Bowl collapse – Boston Herald

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Head coach of San Francisco 49ers Kyle Shanahan challenged the best player in the NFL to beat him. He did this by being timid and conservative, by being willing to take three points instead of asking seven, by choosing to burn the clock instead of trying to take advantage.

And yet the 49ers were less than nine minutes away from winning the Super Bowl on Sunday. They led the Kansas City Chiefs 20-10, dominated both attack and defense, and had the ball to play in less than nine minutes in the fourth quarter.

They then collapsed in a dramatic and extensive way.

Shanahan and the 49ers gave Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes an inch. He took so much more – he took the sixth Super Bowl title from San Francisco, their first in 25 years, and gave Kansas City the first in 50 years with a 31-20 win.

The head coach of the 49ers came to the Super Bowl with the aim of changing his legacy. Despite being the most brilliant attacking spirit in the NFL and one of the best head coaches of the competition, young or old, Shanahan is best known for “28-3” – the lead that the Atlanta Falcons had three years ago on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

The falcons lost that game. And Shanahan, then the offensive coordinator of the Falcons, has received the majority of the blame.

Sunday’s 20-10 score is not adorned on t-shirts, but the loss must be borne by the head coach of the 49ers.

Maybe it’s just bad luck, and of course it’s not all on the coach. He only calls the games, the players must perform. His quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, was confused in the fourth quarter behind an attacking line. The defense of the Niners, who had dominated the game, fell apart.

But Shanahan is the common denominator of two of the most stunning collapses in the fourth quarter in the history of the Super Bowl.

In the seven fourth quarter drives of Shanahan as a playwright for Super Bowl, his offenses still have to score a point. After three-quarters without being punished, the 49ers were forced to do so on their first two assets in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs took the ball the first time 80 meters and the second time 65 to turn a 20-10 deficit into a 24-20 lead.

And yet San Francisco had the chance to win the game. They had the ball, four down, with 2:44 to play. Starting with their own 15, they reached the Chiefs ’49, where four consecutive passing games failed. The Chiefs took over the downs and broke off a 38-meter touchdown to end everything once and for all.

“We didn’t seize our opportunities,” said George Kittle tightly. “I could give you every cliché in the book – we just couldn’t get it done.”

Shanahan’s play-calling in the fourth quarter will certainly be parsed, dissected and criticized by 49ers fans for years to come. But it was his larger choices that would grow bigger over time. Twice he chose to kick field goals instead of trying to convert reasonable fourth downs. Then he chose to waste a property at the end of the first half.

When the Chiefs on a third and long failed with 1:53 left in the second quarter of a 10-10 game. Shanahan, with three timeouts during his resignation, did not use it. He ran the clock.

As a result, the 49ers played no action until there were 59 seconds left in the half.

Shanahan gave the benefit of the doubt, the 49ers had a poor field position and the Chiefs had three timeouts and the most dangerous quarterback in the NFL. By letting the clock run, Shanahan made sure that Mahomes no longer hit the ball in the first half.

But the disadvantage was clear: every chance that the 49ers scored was considerably limited by the lack of time on the clock. It was later eliminated by Kittle’s offensive pass interference on a 42-meter catch with six seconds remaining in half. While the repetitions showed that Kittle had started the game, the call was undoubtedly pedantic.

“We should have received points,” Shanahan said of the ride.

And while the punishment prevented them from getting a point, it was Shanahan’s decision that formed the basis for that failure.

Shanahan sent a message with that decision, an unmistakable: he was scared.

And while there was a good reason to do that, as was proven in the fourth quarter, you just can’t win a Super Bowl that way. That was also proven.