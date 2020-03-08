Shane Dawson addresses comments on his weight gain: “F *** You, cit;

Shane Dawson has been a staple in the YouTube community for over a decade. Although it seems that he would get used to trolling on social media attacking everything about him, he has discovered that this still affects him.

Viewers have arranged their conspiracy theories and Jeffree Star collaborations for millions. With such a large number of visits and subscribers, he has been subjected to online harassment since he began his career as a Youtuber.

However, the cameraman recently responded to a comment about his weight gain that prompted him to make a video explaining how he feels and his plans for the future.

If you’ve been following Dawson, you’ll know that he lost a significant amount of weight making lifestyle changes. Recently, his appearance has changed.

One spectator commented, “I love Shane, but it’s a shame to see him load all this weight while everyone around him laughs and lets it go.”

Shane shared a picture of the message along with his speech: “Hello Shane, why don’t you post more? Why don’t you upload more?

Well … that would be what you would think after 13 years on YouTube comments that wouldn’t come to me, but fuck … they still feel like the first time. “

The YouTube OG tweet went viral and received love and support from fans around the world.

He decided to address the issue in a new video.

Exercise I exercise, I listen. My only answer will be f ** k you. People who make fun of people’s weight, or attack people’s weight, literally call you. You’re going to die soon, I know, I can feel it, I’m a psychic. I wouldn’t handle the fat comment because I was having a bad day, I felt vulnerable, I shouldn’t have mentioned it, but I think maybe there’s a good lesson. A, don’t let the things people say about you on the Internet make you upset, but try not to let them upset you, and B, whatever people say about you is just a prediction of how they feel about themselves, or you just want the attention & # 39 ;.

It’s great to see Shane take a stand against bodyguards.

