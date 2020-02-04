Shane Gould really studied monkeys to shape their survival strategy

While Shane Gould It may have been the first person to be thrown out briefly Australian survivor: All Stars Last night when the first tribal council decided to swing the ax at the legendary swimmer instead of taking the opportunity to excise strategic prodigy Harry Hills At the first opportunity, keep in mind that Gould is not only a Survivor All Star, but also a former Survivor winner and an impressive competitor.

In addition, Gould’s survivor strategy is deeply rooted in philosophical and zoological theory, and her insight into the philosophy she graduated from last year is frankly a screaming bloody miracle.

Speak with PEDESTRIAN.TV This morning, Gould revealed that the use of Chimpazee Politics, which was briefly mentioned last night, went much deeper than you might have thought.

Gould found that she had been studying for her doctorate for some time – her first, ultimately successful, attitude to Survivor temporarily interrupted her studies. And when the All Stars invited – one that she accepted because she said, “I don’t like missing it [to really avoid FOMO]” – the humble monkey captivity philosophy provided a surprisingly revealing foundation for theirs game strategy.

“When my husband first saw Survivor, he recommended that I read Frans de Waal’s chimp policy on the social life of captive chimpanzees. The study participants observed the behavior of chimpanzees in captivity. There are some comparisons to [the work of] Jane Goodall as there have been many fights, but there is more collaboration in captivity. The captured chimpanzees show signs of reconciliation, they form coalitions, ”she said.

And while all of this sounds ridiculous in the context of a reality TV show, the parallels Gould draws between that and the people involved in the Survivor game are remarkable on the money. Gould said: “[The chimpanzees] are methodical. You care. There is a lot of growling as if they said, “Do you like me, will we be all right?” And there is also a lot of physical care in Survivor. Braiding hair, brushing sand off bodies, even spraying water. It’s all a form of “do you want to accept me?” Or “Can we work together?”

As for last night’s early exit – one that gave Gould a fall from first to last in the game – the former Olympic champion explained that despite her efforts to knock Harry out, tribe members “made the logical, simple vote” for theirs first voice would have hit the game.

“He’s patient,” said Gould about Harry. “He has a way, a bit like a vacuum cleaner seller. He gives you suggestions and lets you think about them. And slowly his ideas become your ideas. “

Remarkably, Gould is actually returning to Fiji this week. Although survivors in far fewer circumstances. Similar to her doctorate in Australia, Gould will study swimming culture in Fiji and will conduct case studies on drowning.

And you chose this national treasure FIRST? Christ lives, what time of year it will be.

