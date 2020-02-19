[shane-mosley-jr.-follows-in-father’s-footsteps,-back-links-up-with-golden-boy]

RINGSIDE 19/02/2020

📷 Cris Esqueda

Middleweight Shane Mosley Jr. (15-3, nine KOs) has signed a co-promotional agreement with Golden Boy and Event of Contenders.

Mosley Jr. is a 29-calendar year-previous middleweight standout who built his skilled debut in 2014. Son of Hall of Famer Shane Mosley, Sr., the young Mosley has expended the earlier couple of decades battling all around the nation. Most just lately, he participated in the revived reality exhibit The Contender from MGM Tv and Paramount Tv, which airs on top quality cable community EPIX, and he’s coming off two victories in a row.

“I am thrilled to be joining Golden Boy,” reported Shane Mosley Jr. “I truly feel this was intended to be I’ve identified Oscar, Eric and Robert considering that I was a child. It feels like a homecoming. This is an remarkable chance for me and a large phase in the proper direction on the highway to getting a entire world champion. I’m grateful to Golden Boy, The Contender and my administration staff, Victory Athletics, for creating this come about.”

“Shane Mosley Jr. is household to us,” stated Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “We’ve recognized him since he was very younger. So, I’m delighted to have him be part of the Golden Boy secure. This is the location the place he belongs, and I’m favourable that he will flourish in his new property.”

“We’ve had a extended romantic relationship with Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy,” claimed Jeff Wald of the Tournament of Contenders. “So, this is wonderful for Shane Mosley Jr. It is the consequence of his difficult get the job done, willpower and commitment. It’s uncomplicated for people today to underestimate Shane Mosley Jr. He does not appear from the hard track record like most fighters, and his motion picture star good looks make folks feel he’s not as challenging, but think me the kid can combat.”

“We are psyched to associate with Golden Boy and truly feel that this is the most effective spot for Shane to get his career to the up coming amount,” stated Rick Torres, President of Victory Sports activities. “Having labored with Oscar, Eric and Robert on a variety of situations in the past, I know they have what it takes to help us guideline Shane to a world championship.”