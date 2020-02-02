Shane van Gisbergen gets 12 hour podium in Bathurst, Bentley wins – Motorsport

Home / Motorsport / Bentley wins: British bully wins Bathurst 12 Hours as Kiwi star

After years of testing and positioning as bridesmaids in motorsport, Bentley’s M-Sport team won the 12 hours of Liqui-Moly Bathurst 2020 with drivers Maxime Soulet, Jules Gounon and Jordan Pepper .

Gounon guided the team’s entry number 7 to the house in delicate and biting conditions. The last hour was marked by the threat of rains and storms that hit all around the towns surrounding Bathurst. It had been a tough preparation for the race for Bentley, having had a big accident with his sister car # 8 earlier in the weekend (this car then crashed while in the running) .

In the end, Gounon won a deserved victory with a margin of 37 seconds in hand – the rains finally opening as the rest of the peloton crossed the finish line. The 314 laps completed also set a new record in race length.

Raffaelle Marciello finished second as the first Mercedes-AMG to cross the line with co-drivers Felipe Fraga and Maximillian Buhk. But the result of No. 999 AMG was then sanctioned, following a debate on the legitimacy of the team’s last pit stop. Third place, improved after the race for second place, went to Kiwi race driver Tom Blomqvist.

He and his 59Racing McLaren teammates Ben Barnicoat and Alvaro Parente were in the mix to win the whole race, and kept second place with the end of the race in sight until Blomqvist was suddenly caught and overtaken by a Marciello energetic before these positions are reversed.

Another Kiwi – Shane van Gisbergen – also took advantage of the penalty. The 2016 Supercar champion first finished fourth with co-drivers Jamie Whincup and Maximillian Gotz after a fascinating late start with Matt Campbell of Porsche. They were then promoted to the third step of the final podium.

Campbell / Patrick Pilet / Mathieu Jaminet (Porsche) and Maro Engel / Luca Stolz / Yelmer Buurman (Mercedes) complete the top 5; the latter having fallen from the podium with a late puncture. Sixth, Marciello / Fraga / Buhk found himself following the penalty.

Among the other New Zealanders to play, Dominic Storey. McLaren 720S driver and co-drivers Fraser Ross and Martin Kodric finished eighth overall and first in the Silver category. Kodric in particular rushed towards the checkered flag at an alarming rate of knots, after holding the lap record for a while in the final laps with a handy 2: 03.3958 (possibly doubled by a 2: 03.2789 of Audi’s Kelvin van der Linde).

It was a difficult day for some of the other contenders for Kiwi. Earl Bamber’s Porsche team (co-drivers Laurens Vanthoor and Craig Lowndes) were in the foreground but lost laps with a brake problem, eventually finishing ninth. The high profile Castrol Aston Martin Vantage shared between Scott Dixon, Rick Kelly and Jake Dennis struggled at first, before also being hit by mechanical problems. He ended up being ranked 16th.

After the carnage on Saturday, there were fewer crashes on race day. Among the few big incidents, there was an early crash that killed Garth Tander’s Audi R8. The former Supercar champion was sailing in his sister car Valvoline at McPhillamy Park (after an error and a wide race), to break on his side as he climbed the hill and lost control at high speed in the tire wall – just missing the other team in the car team.

