Shane Warne organizes “Bushfire Cricket Bash” for charity

Loading...

Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting have teamed up to organize a bushfire cricket match with all your favorite athletes and celebrities.

Warney and Ricky will lead a team at the Bushfire Cricket Bash on February 8, along with the Big Bash League and Women’s T20 International finals. All three games will help relieve the bushfire, so you really have no excuse to break out with a cold on February 8th while cricket.

Earlier pieces Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Shane Watson and Michael Clarke and Justin Langer are all confirmed that they hit the field for the event. International players like Sachin Tendulkar are also on Warney’s wish list for the match.

“Hopefully a few (more) big names will get involved,” said Warney. “From all possible areas, be it music, film, television or sports with different codes.”

According to Shane Warne, this is an opportunity for all Australian athletes and celebrities to get involved in a good cause.

“I know Nick Riewoldt wanted to play and Jack Riewoldt thinks he’s good at everything, so I’m sure he’ll try to get involved too,” he said ABC,

The venue has yet to be confirmed, but the MCG appears to be a viable option for the event, which would make Ricky Ponting happy.

“I’m actually pretty excited when it’s here because another game in the MCG would be nice,” said Ponting.

The news comes after Warney auctioned his beloved Baggy Green and raised a whopping $ 1 million for the Bushfire Relief after it was won by the Commonwealth Bank.

According to Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts, The Bushfire Cricket Bash will “be Cricket Australia’s primary fundraiser to support Australians affected by the recent unprecedented bushfire emergency.”

Image:

Getty Images / Daniel Pockett