Shanghai Disneyland temporarily closed due to fears of coronavirus in China

SHANGHAI – Disney will temporarily close its Shanghai theme park as a precaution while Chinese authorities try to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the country’s worst health crisis in years.

Park officials said in a statement posted on the station’s website Friday that the closure will begin on Saturday at Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park. None of the company’s other properties worldwide are affected.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and stay in close contact with the local government, and we will announce the reopening date when confirmed,” the company said.

Disney said customers can expect to receive refund information “via the station’s official platforms as soon as possible”.

So far, there are 830 confirmed virus cases and 26 deaths. Wuhan and 12 other Chinese cities are locked out, isolating a total population of more than 36 million.

Disney is far from the only company to feel the impact of the epidemic.

McDonald’s said it has closed all of its restaurants in five cities in Hubei Province – Wuhan, Ezhou, Huanggang, Qianjiang and Xiantao – until further notice. Its operations take place in other cities of Hubei where public transport is available.

The fast food giant also takes the temperature of all employees when they arrive at work and sends anyone with a fever or cold home. Delivery drivers must wear masks. McDonald’s also more frequently disinfects high contact surfaces in its Chinese establishments, including tables, doorknobs of chairs and self-controlling kiosks.

Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler have all limited travel to Wuhan and other parts of China affected by the virus. Most auto factories, however, remain closed for the Chinese New Year and have not yet been affected. Ford said in a statement that a special team is monitoring the situation.

Fiat Chrysler has banned business travel to areas locked by the Chinese government due to the virus, while GM has restricted travel throughout China unless it is “business critical and approved in advance “, according to a press release from the company.

Home place Senior Care, based in Omaha, Nebraska, which sends caregivers to care for elderly clients, has suspended service to its six or seven clients in Wuhan – after arranging for their families to take care of ‘them. The company has 70 customers in the southern city of Shenzhen, where the virus has yet to strike. But worried customers are already telling caregivers to avoid public transportation.

Travel restrictions and concerns about flying to the region could weigh on demand for oil, gasoline and jet fuel. The suspension of public transport services and the quarantine decreed on Thursday could lead to a short-term drop in demand for oil from 50,000 to 70,000 barrels per day in Hubei province, according to an analysis by S&P Global Platts.

