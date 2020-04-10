Shanghai gentleman who witnessed March 11 disaster to start with hand promotes Fukushima’s magnificence abroad

Fukushima – Xu Quanyi was on his initially trip to Fukushima Prefecture when a large earthquake and tsunami devastated the region.

9 several years later, the Shanghai indigenous is functioning hard to endorse the attraction of the prefecture overseas in get to dispel misunderstandings and prejudice stemming from the 2011 nuclear meltdown.

Although the prefectural federal government is doing work to remove unfounded rumors about the contamination of agricultural products and solutions subsequent the nuclear disaster, “I believe there are (specific) factors only foreigners living in Fukushima can do” to enable the prefecture, Xu said in Japanese.

Xu joined a central govt-sponsored system to revitalize Oku-Aizu, the southwestern aspect of the Aizu location in the prefecture, in 2018. The 35-year-aged has acted as a tour tutorial for people, generally from China, and spreads information and facts on social networks and encourages the relocation and resettlement of persons.

“I know Fukushima improved than any one else. I want to tell as lots of individuals as possible how (the prefecture) is appealing,” he pressured.

Soon after graduating from Ritsumeikan College in Kyoto in 2009, Xu landed a situation at the Fukushima Prefectural Government’s Shanghai workplace.

He visited Fukushima for the initial time on a business enterprise vacation on March 10, 2011, just a working day right before the substantial earthquake and tsunami struck, primary to the triple meltdown at Tokyo Electrical Electricity Company Holdings Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 plant.

“I was stuck at a station for about 10 several hours and was at a reduction above what to do,” he recalled.

Even though he was in a position to return to Shanghai, he regretted not remaining involved in relief things to do in the prefecture quickly soon after the disaster.

Xu afterwards labored at the prefectural federal government as a coordinator through an worldwide trade application.

Just after his term as the coordinator was around, he joined the point out-subsidized cooperation software for regional revitalization mainly because he did not want to leave Fukushima.

Speaking about Fukushima’s points of interest, Xu pointed out that numerous travelers from exterior Japan are drawn to East Japan Railway Co.’s Tadami Line, which operates together the Tadami River in the mountainous Aizu location.

Shots of trains traveling on a extensive arch bridge over a deep gorge, across paddy fields and by way of vibrant autumn landscapes, to name a several, have gone viral. Quite a few spots together the line have develop into known as photogenic places but using fantastic pictures is not easy, on the other hand, due to the fact not many trains are in assistance.

According to Xu, participants on sightseeing tours organized by his office stand a very good prospect of getting shots of trains at two or a lot more places in one day.

“I consider our tour customers have been satisfied with this,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Xu sees Fukushima’s products and tourism however suffering from reputational harm since folks “tend to believe false rumors.”

Chinese, in individual, have a tendency to belief wild rumors on the internet alternatively than info presented by authorities, he noted.

“Although spreading exact facts on social media is important, the most successful alternative is possessing people today occur below to see the actual situation,” he explained.

“I’ll retain doing work for Fukushima,” he added.