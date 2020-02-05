Shannen Doherty remembers the moment she knew that her cancer had returned

Shannen Doherty opened up about the emotional moment when she found that her breast cancer had returned.

This week, in an interview with Good Morning America, she confirmed that she had been living with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer after being diagnosed last year. It is her second time that she has been battling the disease since she found she was in remission in 2017 after being diagnosed in 2015.

Shannen Doherty collapsed when she remembered early symptoms of her cancer returning. (ABC)

On Thursday, in a second part of her interview with Good Morning America, the Beverly Hills, the 90210 star recalled strange symptoms that prompted her to call her doctor.

“I got strange pain and called my oncologist,” a tearful Doherty said to ABC News’ Amy Robach.

“And he said, ‘All right, let’s get you in.’ I think in the back of your head you can always guess that this is going to happen. But I had definitely convinced myself in another way that I had beaten it. I was the real warrior. I was the real survivor. “

The actress also revealed the emotional toll on making her diagnosis public. She revealed that “work is drying up” and that it is now being treated significantly differently.

“They look at you like you’re basically a dead man and they have to say goodbye to you or something,” she said.

Shannen Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer for the first time in 2015. (Getty images)

“And work also dries up. You know, I like to work and work just gives me another reason to wake up every morning. It’s another reason to stay alive.”

Doherty previously stated that she wanted to share her diagnosis on her own terms since a lawsuit against her insurance company earlier this week included her current state of health.

“I want people to hear from me,” she said.

