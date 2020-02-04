Shannen Doherty reveals breast cancer is back, now in stage 4

(NBC NEWS) – Actress Shannen Doherty revealed on Tuesday that she was diagnosed with breast cancer a second time, this time at stage 4 about a year ago.

The actress of “90210” and “Charmed” said that she is making the diagnosis public now because “it will be released in a few days or a week”.

“I don’t think I treated it. It is a bitter pill to swallow in many ways,” Doherty said in an interview on Tuesday with ABC News “Good Morning America”.

Doherty, 48, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and underwent treatment for about two years before announcing in 2017 that she was in remission.

She said that after this initial and most recent diagnosis, “My first reaction is always to know,” How am I going to tell my mother? My husband?'”

“My mom is a ridiculously strong and courageous human being. So does my husband, but I worry about him, ”said Doherty.

“I’m petrified; I’m scared enough,” she added.

“There are certainly days when I say, ‘Why me? And then I say, “Why not me? Who else? Said Doherty. “Who else but me deserves this? None of us do. “

Doherty said managing the sudden death of 90210 co-star Luke Perry after suffering a stroke at the age of 52 last year also asked, “Why?”

“Why was it not me? It was so weird for me to be diagnosed and then someone who was apparently healthy to start with,” said Doherty.

She said she had decided to act in the restart of “90210”, “BH90210”, in part to honor Perry.

She also continued to film, working 16 hours a day, to prove “that she can work, and that other people in stage 4 can work too.”

“You know, our life doesn’t end the minute we get this diagnosis, we have more work to do,” said Doherty. But still, “I had moments of great anxiety when I thought I couldn’t really do that.”

So she confided in co-star Brian Austin Green on the set.

“Brian was the only person in this group who knew I said it quickly enough,” said Doherty. “Before shooting, he always called me and said,” Listen, whatever happens, like I have your back. »»

Doherty said she knew her most recent diagnosis would be released soon because her health condition was mentioned in a lawsuit she had brought against the State Farm insurance company.

“I prefer people hear it from me,” said Doherty. “I don’t want it to be twisted. I don’t want it to be a court document.”

The actress said in her lawsuit that the insurer denied claims she made after her home was damaged in the 2018 Woolsey fire that devastated parts of southern California.

“I contacted my insurance company. I called. I was transferred from the adjuster to the adjuster, so I ended up suing State Farm, “said Doherty. “And the result was one of the most horrible processes I have ever known.”

State Farm said in a statement to ABC News that the company sympathizes with “Doherty’s health concerns and wishes him a full recovery”, but “we firmly believe that we have kept our commitment to our customer and paid what we owe on this claim. We are ready to defend our position before the courts. “

Doherty said she’s taking State Farm because “I want to be remembered for something bigger than me.”

“I stand for all of us,” she said. “With this lawsuit and saying enough is enough, big business and corporations crushing the little person.”