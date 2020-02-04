Shannen Doherty reveals that she has stage 4 cancer

Shannen Doherty faces a major health battle.

The 48-year-old actress, who appeared on ABC News on Tuesday, said she now has stage 4 breast cancer.

“I will have Level 4 in a few days or a week,” said Doherty. “So my cancer came back and that’s why I’m here.”

Shannen Doherty announced that she has stage 4 breast cancer two years after her remission (Getty)

The star “Beverly Hills 90210” announced in 2017 that she had breast cancer, which was first diagnosed in 2015.

According to Doherty, she has been quietly fighting cancer again for more than a year while she continues to work, including filming the relaunch of “Beverly Hills”, “BH90210”.

She had to deal with the devastating news when she mourned the death of her former “90210” star Luke Perry in 2019.

“It was so strange for me to be diagnosed and then go first to someone who appeared to be healthy,” she said. “It was really shocking and the least I could do to honor him was this show. I still haven’t done enough in my opinion.”

She continued: “It is a difficult question because I thought that when I finally get out I would have worked 16 hours a day and people can look at it and say, ‘Oh my god, she can work and other people on stage 4 can work. Our life doesn’t end the moment we get this diagnosis. We still have something to do. ”

Doherty said she was having trouble getting the disease back.

“I don’t think I processed it,” she said. “It is a bitter pill to swallow in many ways. I definitely have days when I say, ‘Why me?’ And then I go: “Why not me? Who else? Who next to me deserves this? “None of us. I would say that my first reaction is always how I will tell my mother, my husband.”

She has been married to photographer Kurt Iswarienko since 2011.

Doherty said she decided to share her diagnosis because the court files due to be released this week included her current state of health in a lawsuit with an insurance company.

“I want people to hear from me,” she said.

After the television interview, the actress went to Instagram and shared a comic strip from Peanuts.

“We only live once Snoopy,” was the balloon about Charlie Brown.

“Wrong! We only die once. We live every day!” Snoopy replied.

Swiss Post collected over 25,000 likes in less than half an hour.