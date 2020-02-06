Shaq criticizes Joel Embiid’s match against Giannis, Bucks – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML3cd70bf3212244189516d48ae03119f311%

Joel Embiid was the Big Charmin on Thursday, according to Shaquille O & # 39; Neal.

Shaq saved no feelings with his part-time criticism of TNT from Embiid’s play against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Eastern Bucks leaders. He pointed to several examples of playing Embiid with “soft, capital letters T-T-T-T-T-T, quot;.

To a large extent, Shaq switched to a bad foreign accent during the attack of Embiid, born in Cameroon and raised in Canada, who was 1 in 10 in the first 24 minutes from the floor.

O & # 39; Neal also indirectly referred to Embiid’s recent criticism of the offensive approach of the Sixers and his apparent disagreement with coach Brett Brown.

“If you go 1 for 10, it’s not the fault of your coach, it’s not the fault of your teammates, it’s your fault, period,” said O & # 39; Neal.

Former Sixers great player, Charles Barkley, followed the example of O & # 39; Neal and went on, called Philly “the Cleveland Browns of the NBA,” for his inability to match the hype of preseason around him.

Embiid night didn’t improve much in the second half. He finished with 6 of 26 shots from the floor and 19 points when Philadelphia lost for the fourth time in a row, 112-101. The Sixers (31-21) will almost certainly reach the play-offs in a very tough Eastern Conference, but they don’t look like a team that can finally pass the second round of the late season.