Shaq on Kobe Bryant: “There are no words to express the pain I am going through.”

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning.

Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant was also killed, a source who knows the situation, CNN said.

Kobe’s former teammate Shaquille O’Neal shared his thoughts on Bryant’s death:

“There are no words to express the pain I have now with this tragic and sad moment of losing my niece Gigi and my friend, my brother, my partner in winning championships, my buddy and my homie. I love you and you will be missed. My condolences go to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. I am NOW NOW! “

An announced career

Bryant’s death comes a day after LeBron James overtook him as number 3 in the all-time NBA standings when he scored 33,643 points.

“Keep pushing the game forward at KingJames. I have a lot of respect for my brother. “Bryant tweeted Saturday night.

Philadelphia-born Bryant was drafted into the NBA in 1996 directly from Lower Merion High School near Philadelphia. He was the youngest player in NBA history at 18, 2 months and 11 days.

Bryant played his entire professional career with the Los Angeles Lakers and won five NBA championships.

Bryant has two Olympic gold medals for men’s basketball.

Bryant retired in April 2016.

The nation mourns Bryant

Everyone, from current and former NBA players to the Mayor of Los Angeles, mourned Bryant.

“Nooooooooooo God, please, no!” Retired NBA player Dwyane Wade tweeted on the news.

Former NBA player Scottie Pippen tweeted, “I’m stunned. Words can’t describe it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day.”

The Mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, described Bryant as “a giant who loved, amazed and amazed people everywhere with his incomparable skill on the square.

“He will live in the heart of Los Angeles forever and will be remembered as one of our greatest heroes over time.”

President Donald Trump tweeted about Bryant’s death in the crash: “This is terrible news!”

