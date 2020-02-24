shaq-pays-tribute-to-‘little-brother’-kobe-bryant-at-memorial:-‘you’re-heaven’s-mvp’

LOS ANGELES — Shaquille O’Neal was among the NBA greats who took to the podium at Staples Center on Monday to eulogize Kobe Bryant, with whom he gained 3 consecutive championships soon after they both joined the Lakers in 1996.

Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash past thirty day period alongside with daughter Gianna and seven some others, played eight of his 20 yrs as a Laker together with Shaq.

Even though their relationship was normally publicly tumultuous, Shaq on Monday stated the two have been constantly pleasant in non-public. He compared their dynamic to John Lennon and Paul McCartney.

“Kobe and I pushed each individual other to engage in some of the finest basketball of all time,” O’Neal reported. “I am very pleased no one has attained what the threepeat Lakers have carried out because the Shaq and Kobe Lakers did it.”

Michael Jordan tears up remembering ‘little brother’ Kobe Bryant at memorial

O’Neal drew raucous laughter from the in any other case somber mourners in the downtown Los Angeles arena when he shared a profane joke about an exchange concerning him and Bryant for the duration of their time as teammates.

He claimed the working day Bryant gained his respect was right after fellow Lakers complained that “Kobe’s not passing the ball.”

“I said, I will converse to him,” Shaq recalled. “I claimed, ‘Kobe, there’s no ‘I’ in ‘T-E-A-M.’

“And Kobe mentioned, ‘I know, but you can find an ‘M-E.'”

He later on closed out his remarks by describing Bryant as “heaven’s MVP. I appreciate you, my person. Right until we fulfill all over again.”