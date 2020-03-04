shaq-puts-hairline-on-whole-exhibit-just-after-shedding-bet-to-dwyane-wade

Shaq wager that the Bucks would blow out the Heat on Monday. They didn’t.

Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade of the Miami Heat sit on the bench through the 2007 Japanese Meeting Quarterfinals.

TNT’s Shaquille O’Neal is evidently not just one to renege on a guess, which is why the famously clean-shaven NBA Corridor of Famer is now sporting a hairline produced for Twitter jokes. The Lakers and Warmth legend lost a bet to fellow TNT individuality Dwyane Wade, but rather of asking for dollars, the Miami star questioned his former Warmth teammate to demonstrate off his organic hairline.

Fortunately, Shaq obliged:

[email protected]’s punishment for dropping his pleasant wager with D-Wade is priceless 😂 pic.twitter.com/JII7yrrH99 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March four, 2020

The guess dates back again to Monday’s Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks showdown in South Florida on Monday O’Neal was self-assured that the league-top Bucks would blow out Miami by 20, going as much as betting with Wade on the end result. Miami turned the tables on Shaq, nevertheless, profitable the recreation comfortably by 15 factors. And hence, the hairline guess was won, allowing for TNT viewers revel in the glory of the huge man going au naturel for a week.

Not a person to choose these types of a punishment lying down, Shaq did toss a shot at a person of his Inside the NBA co-hosts, saying his hairline now looks like Kenny Smith’s. Credit exactly where credit history is owing, Shaq is the two a gracious loser and fully correct in his evaluation of his personal head.

Subscribe right here for our cost-free everyday publication.