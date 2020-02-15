[shaq’s-son-shareef-o’neal-to-comply-with-in-dad’s-footsteps-by-transferring-to-lsu]

The 20-12 months-old will redshirt at LSU for a period right before getting the court

Shareef O’Neal, the son of NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, declared on Friday that he’s ending his tumultuous tenure at UCLA to follow the route laid out by the big guy practically 30 several years ago. The youthful O’Neal is transferring to LSU, wherever his father starred in the early ’90s ahead of remaining chosen variety a person over-all by the Orlando Magic in 1992.

In announcing the selection, Shareef acknowledged that he was going to try out to comply with in his father’s “real significant footsteps,” introducing that he knows it’ll be a obstacle:

I’m all set for it. Good system. Louisiana is a various scene. I’ve been in L.A. most of my lifestyle, but I’m completely ready for it.

The 20-calendar year-aged O’Neal experienced beforehand played for UCLA, where he was a rarely applied position participant in 13 game titles so significantly this period, he had played only 10.2 minutes for every sport, averaging 2.two points and 2.9 rebounds. He declared his intention to transfer final month before confirming that he would be heading to Louisiana subsequent year.

Prior to this season, O’Neal sat out a year at UCLA with a clinical redshirt soon after owning open up-coronary heart surgical procedures to fix an anomalous coronary artery, which contributed to his profession in Los Angeles never ever obtaining a prospect to thoroughly choose off.

Now he’s off to his father’s old stomping grounds, and although they are not the similar form of player — at 6’9″, Shareef is more of a electric power ahead than a bruising middle in the mould of Shaq — the legacy of the O’Neal title should make him one to preserve a shut eye on when he suits up for the Tigers.

