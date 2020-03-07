Shaquille O & # 39; Neal’s Fiasco hair video makes fans laugh at LeBron James – Up News Info

It seems that Shaquille O’Neal is nothing but a bad loser, as the NBA legend was the news recently, as his bet with NBA legend Dwayne Wade was not worth it.

The former professional basketball player made a memorable appearance Tuesday night when he took his place during the TNT NBA coverage, and the 47-year-old received attention with his new haircut.

Even though the basketball legend has kept his head completely shaved for years due to the baldness, it seems this time he let his hair grow.

Apparently, O & # 39; Neal decided to recognize the elephant in the room and satisfy the spectators’ curiosity while directing his explanation of the whole country with “Let’s get him out of the way, United States, cit ;.

O’Neal went on to reveal that he lost a bet against Wade, who would win in the final game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat.

Since O & # 39; Neal’s prediction that Milwaukee would win by 20 failed, he reportedly asked Wade if he wanted to pay the bet.

However, Wade didn’t want any money from his friend and, after he replied, “No, you have to let your hair grow, and we want to see your hair like Kenny Smith.”

He said: “We’re going to get him out of the way, United States. I bet against one of my good friends, D. Wade, in Milwaukee versus the Heat. I said Milwaukee would win up to 20 and he won the Heat I said, “do you want me to do? The pay? “He said,” No, you have to let your hair grow. We want to see her hairline look like Kenny Smith. “So, I just lined it up for you so you can see where my hair line is. I look good, and I’m proud to do that, and I will continue to do so (always). “

. @HEAD He wants to hear what you think about his hair 😂 pic.twitter.com/YJCweO5iXE

– NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 4, 2020

When O & # 39; Neal told his story, other program presenters, Candace Parker, Adam Lefkoe, and betting winner, Wade, started laughing, and concluded that he liked his new hairstyle so much he could wear it now.

One fan laughed and dragged LeBron James into this: “Okay, at least your hair stays when you dribble, unlike @kingjames.” The hairline so far is a backbone. “

Another commenter stated, “😂😂😂 mm hmmm, I can almost see what you’re thinking – it’s a good idea.”

This person shared: “It is no worse than the Beijing I had in my older brother’s day, cit;

That guy has a movie screen for the head and two match curtains. “

This social media user wrote: “Even @ stephencurry30 can’t hit three after this model.”

The NBA icon rose to fame in 1993, when he was recognized as the Rookie of the Year, and her successful NBA career spanned more than 19 seasons.

Post Views:

0 0