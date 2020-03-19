Shaquille O’Neal 1st Video Class ‘Video Chat crashes,’ Is that Shaq? ‘

Play video content

The Quarantine class got a lot better for some 1st graders in Georgia this week … cause Shaquille O’Neal popped their video lesson to say hi – and everyone was gone !!

TMZ Sports Knowing Big Diesel was a family friend of a student at East Lake Elementary in McDonough, GA … and with children all alone in coronavirus fears, Shaq decided to brighten their day.

FaceTime students were giving a lesson … when O’Neal was shocked on screen.

The NBA legend told the coach – who said, shocked, “Is that Shaq?” – and children and parents on the phone all begin to lose their minds.

You can see in the clip … dads, moms and students are all getting their phones to snatch the video – all with expensive looks on their faces !!

We were told that Shaq was staying for a few minutes … saying hi to everyone in the chat – to a parent who told us, “It’s really cool.”

This is a strange disdain from Shaq – as some children are struggling with the effects of school closures and quarantine nationwide.

In fact, one of the parents told us to call the group doing its best to help provide food to those in need … asking for Shaq’s help with the Georgia charity group Lunchbox operation.