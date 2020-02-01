Shaquille O’Neal on Kobe Bryant: “We love you, brother”

MIAMI – Shaquille O’Neal paid tribute to his friend and former teammate, Kobe Bryant, with one of their common favorite hobbies: music.

O’Neal, who moonlighted as DJ Diesel, brought his carnival-themed event “Shaq’s Fun House” to Miami Friday night before the Super Bowl, telling the audience, “Turn on the lights on your cell phone. . We went to turn on this (explanatory) one last time for Kobe Bryant. “

Standing behind a soundboard, O’Neal then played “All of the Lights” by Kanye West. A large purple and yellow banner with the Los Angeles Lakers numbers of Bryant – 8 and 24 – hung on the ceiling while O’Neal devoted several moments of his set to the legend of basketball, which also recorded the music.

“We miss you Kobe Bryant,” he said, raising his hands and looking at the ceiling. “Raise your hands for Kobe Bryant. We love you, brother.”

Bryant, his daughter Gianna, 13, and seven others died in a helicopter accident on January 26. A few days later, O’Neal said he would continue his pre-Super Bowl party in Miami, but would dedicate all the proceeds to the families of the victims and the Kobe Foundation and Vanessa Bryant.

“I will always remember his memory because we are still connected,” O’Neal told the Associated Press in an interview before performing. “I lost a sister, I lost a father – every time you lose someone who is super important. It’s always going to be heavy on the heart.”

The duo teamed up to help the Lakers with three consecutive championships from 2000-2002.

Hours before the O’Neal event, the Lakers had their first game since Bryant’s death and honored the star player. LeBron James, wiping their eyes at the end of the national anthem, and other players were wearing Bryant jerseys while Boyz II Men and Usher were performing.

Usher said in an interview following his performance that he and Bryant, whom he met as a teenager, had planned to record a song together. Bryant released a rap song with Tyra Banks in the early 2000s; he rapped on a remix of Destiny’s Child’s Grammy-winning hit “Say My Name”; and even collaborated on O’Neal’s 1998 album, “Respect”.

O’Neal encouraged the feverish crowd at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center to sing “Kobe” during his performance. Diddy, who played after O’Neal, ended his short set by doing the same, with the audience cheerfully obliging.

“Dude, this week has been crazy. You know, I totally agree with that” I can’t stop, I won’t stop “; someone or something must inspire me. And when I want to give up, I swear to God the only person who comes to mind is Kobe who shoots in the gym, “said Diddy. “It’s Kobe who arrives early, leaving late. It’s Kobe who hurts.”

Diddy then performed the touching song “I’m Be Missing You” – written after the death of a close friend and collaborator, Notorious B.I.G. – and dedicated the song to Bryant.

LeBron James Honors Kobe Bryant Before Lakers Game

Diddy said he came to the event to support O’Neal, whom he called “one of my heroes.”

“The whole concept of Shaq is:” I just want to have fun (explicitly). “So let’s make noise for Shaq,” he said.

The music tycoon danced on stage with his sons, King and Justin Combs, and even performed alongside French Montana on the pop hit “Unforgettable”. “

Balloons hung from the ceiling of O’Neal’s colorful display case, which featured robots dancing on stage. With stuffed animals hanging around their necks, spectators balanced drinks in one hand and phones capturing performance in the other.

O’Neal mostly played electronic dance music throughout the night, also weaving songs from Outkast, Miguel, DJ Khaled, Justin Timberlake and Halsey.

When he played the classic Journey “Don’t Stop Believin”, he said to the audience, “All my white friends, sing this (song).”

Other performers for the multi-hour event include Diplo, DaBaby, Tiesto and Pitbull, who was born and raised in Miami.

“I believe in the energy that my friends and (that of Kobe) will always have with us,” said Pitbull. “Our bodies are only a vehicle at this stage. It is timeless. Its legacy will remain eternal. But let it be a movement, not an instant.”

“Having said that, rest in paradise Kobe and thank you Shaq.”

Copyright © 2020 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

