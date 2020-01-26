Shaquille O’Neal organizes PUSH fundraising, NBA wants to help women in daycare, youth in NBA All-Star Weekend

NBA All-Star Weekend brings more than just festivities and the game to Chicago. Also placed in midfield by athletes and celebrities who gather here: give back.

Retired Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal – alternately a rapper, music producer, DJ and reality TV star and currently a sports analyst in the acclaimed “Inside the NBA” show of TNT – will lead a fundraising for the civil rights organization of Rev. Jesse Jackson, Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

The event, “Welcome to Chicago 2020,” is co-chaired by fellow Hall of Famers Isiah Thomas, who played his entire 13-year NBA career for the Detroit Pistons, and Dave Bing, who played the Pistons but three, are own 12-year career.

The event will be held on 13 February in Soldier Field and will raise money for the “Cool Kids Code”, a S.T.E.M. program for youth, in four cities this year after a successful pilot in Detroit.

The National Basketball Wives Association (NBWA) spends the morning of 14 February packing packs of self-care shelters for women and school backpacks for youth organizations at “Chicago’s Community Love Fest 2020”, held at Exchange 312 in Wicker Park.

They will follow that up with ‘Unsung Sheroes’, the 3rd annual Women’s Empowerment Summit of the NBWA, to be held on February 15 in the W Chicago – City Center. The all-star event benefits the NBWA Cares Community Fund, which this year will support the basketball program at the Dunbar Vocational High on the Near South Side of Chicago Public Schools.

Jackson noted that the All-Star Game was last played in Chicago in 1988 and before, in 1973.

“(It) comes to Chicago for the first time in 32 years, and with it the eyes of the basketball world,” said the civil rights leader. “We believe this is a great opportunity to draw attention to and raise money for a charity that ensures that young people in urban cities have the technological skills needed to compete in today’s transformative economy. “

“Cool Kids Code”, a three-week camp immersing downtown kids in a Silicon Valley-designed curriculum, was launched in Detroit last summer – considered Ground Zero for the digital divide, with the lowest digital access rankings of all big cities.

Together with the Wayne County Community College District, the success of the program with around 250 young people has laid the foundation for bringing it to Chicago children this summer and young people in Chicago, Dallas and Milwaukee. Sponsors such as General Motors, Fiat Chrysler Automotive and Ford Motor Co. support the initiative.

The ‘Welcome to Chicago’ fundraiser is expected to bring together countless athletes, entertainers, dignitaries and sports enthusiasts from around the world to see elite players led by LeBron James from Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo from Milwaukee Bucks fighting it out on the 69th NBA All-Star Game February 16 in United Center.

O’Neal will fly that Thursday to lead the event after his broadcasts in the Emmy-winning, post-game live show with Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith.

“I always enjoyed coming to Chicago during my career and now I come back to support a very good cause. I look forward! “O’Neal said in an email statement.

The top of the NBWA woman is organized by sports channel Rosalyn ‘Ros’ Gold-Onwude, most recently from TNT, now with ESPN. Moderators are co-broadcaster Cari Champion, the ESPN “SportsCenter” anchor that abruptly left the network this month.

Speakers include actress Tia Mowry, who currently plays the lead role in the Netflix comedy series “Family Reunion” and a coach in the Entertainment Basketball League, where actor-husband Cory Hardrict, a Chicago resident, has played.

There is also Jasmine Jordan, daughter of the GOAT – the Michael Bulls ’Michael Jordan – and the wife of the former Indiana Pacers player Rakeem Christmas, who is now playing abroad. And there is Elle Leonard, a Peoria resident who is married to Meyers Leonard, the Portland Trail Blazers player now with Miami Heat.

Lt. Government Juliana Stratton and attorney Kim Foxx of Cook County State will also speak.

“A sheroe is a woman who really sees another woman. By nature and selfless intention, she identifies ways to support that woman’s journey in a world that too often tries to degrade and cut her down, “said MBWA rostrum director / director Mia Wright.

“For the All-Star Weekend, we use our platform and gifts to stop our unsung sheroes and the work they do,” she said, “while we continue to feed our youth, build strong communities and achieve economic stability for families and women over the world.”

The collected money brings Dunbar into the ‘Books & Ball’ program of the MBWA, which finances the purchase of equipment for basketball teams for girls and boys, preparation courses for ACT / SAT, private guidance and pre-game team bonding with food meals.