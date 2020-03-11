Sharad Pawar calls for a meeting; Congress says no threat to Maharashtra government – news in Mumbai

Home / Mumbai News / Sharad Pawar Calls for Meeting; Congress says there is no threat to Maharashtra governments

The meeting convened by NCP chief Sharad Pawar takes on significance given the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh following the withdrawal of the 22 Congress by the MPP. There are also speculations that a similar “Operation Lotus” could be adopted by the BJP in Maharashtra. However, NCP officials denied any connection between the developments.

March 11, 2020

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar convened a meeting of all his legislators on Wednesday night.

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar convened a meeting of all his legislators on Wednesday night. They are likely to be contacted regarding the two-year Rajya Sabha seven-term elections to be held on March 26, NCP leaders said.

“We have decided to compete for two Rajya Sabha seats. Pawar saheb and Fauzia Khan (former NCP minister) will be party candidates in the polls. They both submit their nomination papers on Wednesday. In the evening, the Pawar saheb convened a meeting of all the legislators who are likely to discuss the party’s strategy for the elections, “a senior NCP leader said.

The meeting takes on significance given the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh following the resignation of the 22nd Congress on the conflict of peace rights from the Congress. There are also speculations that a similar “Operation Lotus” could be adopted by the BJP in Maharashtra. However, NCP officials denied any connection between the developments. “The legislators’ meeting is scheduled for a week ago a week ago and the political crisis of Madhya Pradesh happened today (Tuesday),” the NCP minister said. Meanwhile, state Congress leaders said Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is stable. Public Works Minister Ashok Chavan said, “I do not see any threat to the MVA government. The situation in the state is different than in Madhya Pradesh.” State Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat said there was proper coordination within the alliance and every attempt by the BJP. to overthrow the government will be prevented.

