Shares and low falls since February 2017

Nearly the entire Trump bag boom has now fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,338.46 points, up 6.3 percent, to 19,898.92. This is the first close below 20,000 since February 2017. The Dow was even lower than the previous day, at a time when it dropped to levels not seen since December 2016.

The S&P 500 fell 5.2 percent. The Nasdaq Composite fell 4.7 percent. The Russell 2000 small cap was affected by a drop of 10.42 percent, highlighting the extent to which devastating investors think that coronavirus and social distancing will be for smaller businesses.

Unlike Tuesday, when stocks gathered during a White House press conference announcing financial rescue measures, Wednesday’s sale accelerated during a current Coronavrius news conference. Sales pressure created a new concern: What if the White House can no longer calm markets? A spiral of negativity.

The bond market also sold, marking for the first time bond yields rising as stock prices dropped. This could reflect a view that investors believe the rescue package will be effective, bringing the highest interest rates in the future. Still, with a more conventional view, the results are seen as a mere reaction to news of huge spending plans boosting debt levels.