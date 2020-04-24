Shares end higher but end the week with losses

Inventories ended Friday on the rise when Congress approved an aid package to finance small businesses and increases in tech stocks strengthened the markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average reached 260 points, or 1.11%, at 23.775, the S&P 500 increased by 1.39% and the Nasdaq increased by 1.65%.

Home Depot HD, Apple (AAPL) – Get reports and IBM (IBM) – Get Report led the advance of the Dow.

Stocks ended the week with losses after rising for two consecutive weeks. The Dow fell 2.5% during the week, the S&P fell more than 1% and the Nasdaq fell 0.8%.

The House of Representatives approved a $ 484 billion bill on Thursday to help replenish a key fund to help small businesses maintain their wages during the coronavirus crisis.

The House voted 388-5 to cancel the measure, which passed the Senate earlier this week. President Donald Trump signed the bill on Friday.

Consumer sentiment declined in April for the third consecutive month, according to data released Friday by the University of Michigan.

The index dropped to 71.8 in April from 89.1 in March. The data is not surprising after a Department of Labor report showed that another 4.4 million US workers applied for unemployment benefit last week, with a total of five weeks rising to 26 million.

The April reading was the lowest since 2011, but higher than the economists’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

“The recent price action in global markets has highlighted the fragility of the risk manifestation due to the deterioration of global economic data and weak commodity prices,” wrote Valentin Marinov, CEO of Credit Agricole CIB in London, in a note to customers.

He added that “recent global monetary and fiscal stimulus measures have put a” floor “under risky assets.”

Oil prices were higher for the third consecutive day.

Verizon Communications (VZ) – Get Report posted first quarter earnings that exceeded expectations but pulled its sales guide for the full year after what it called a “significant” decline in customer activity related to the pandemic.

Verizon is a company of Jim Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS member club. Do you want to be notified before Jim Cramer buys or sells NVDA? Find out more now.

American Express (AXP) – Get Report, the giant of credit cards and travel services, recorded adjusted profits in the first quarter that exceeded Wall Street expectations. But it has allocated $ 2.6 billion to cover bad debts and card defaults amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Intel (INTC) – Gigantic chip maker Get Report reported first quarter earnings and earnings that easily exceeded expectations but warned that second quarter earnings will be missing.

.