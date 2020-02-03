Shares higher in Europe; Shanghai Composite dives almost 8% – Boston Herald

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

BANGKOK (AP) – Global stocks were mixed after the Shanghai Composite index fell nearly 8% when Chinese markets opened on Monday and regulators tried to stabilize markets shaken by a virus that has spread to more than 20 countries and more than 360 killed people.

The outbreak of the virus in China has prompted governments around the world to increase surveillance and quarantine requirements as airlines cancel hundreds of flights. Millions of Chinese people were locked up because the number of people infected with the virus exceeded 17,000 from Sunday evening.

The benchmark in Shanghai fell by almost 9% as markets resumed trading after a week-long Lunar New Year holiday extended by three days. It was the worst day in Shanghai since August 2015, despite the central bank’s efforts to inject billions of dollars of extra money into the markets.

Many analysts have dropped their forecasts for China, the second largest economy in the world, to nearly 5% compared to previous forecasts of 6% economic growth for the year. With tens of millions of Chinese city dwellers who usually want to stay at home, retailers and tourism-related businesses are already suffering.

China’s communist leaders can rely on huge reserves to delay panic selling of stocks and have deployed them in previous crises, including the global financial crisis of 2008 and the outbreak of SARS in 2002-2003, or a severe acute respiratory syndrome. Most of the country’s largest companies and financial institutions are controlled by the state.

On Sunday, the central bank announced it would launch 1.2 trillion yuan ($ 173 billion) to ensure sufficient cash. The Shanghai Composite fell by 2.8% on January 23, the last trading day before the holiday.

While shares in many sectors fell on Monday, prices for some Chinese pharmaceutical companies reached their upper limit of 10%. Shandong Lukang Pharmaceutical, Jiangsu Sihuan Bioengineering and Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. were among the limit companies. Large conglomerate New Hope Group dropped to the 10% lower limit, just like Dongfang Electric Co.

The benchmark for the smaller Chinese market in Shenzhen fell by 8.4%.

In early European trade, the DAX of Germany rose by 0.4% to 13,030.02, while the CAC 40 in Paris added 0.3% to 5,823.25. The British FTSE 100 also climbed 0.3% to 7,307.13. Futures in the US also signaled a revival, with the contract for the Dow Jones Industrial Average by 0.3%, while that for the S&P 500 increased by 0.4%.

Concerns about the potential harm to companies and trade caused by the virus, first reported in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, have caused major fluctuations in stock prices worldwide. On Wall Street on Friday, the Dow slid more than 600 points through the increasing pandemic, creating fears that travel restrictions and other uncertainties could affect global growth. The American market, which had quietly established record after record, suffered its worst January since 2016 and its first monthly loss since August.

“The worst case scenario is that this Wuhan corona virus rages on uncontrolled like the Ebola crisis in West Africa a few years ago,” said Francis Lun, a stock analyst in Hong Kong.

In that case, it could take two or three years for China to recover, he said.

“Because China is now the big elephant in the room. If it falls, it will bring down all these smaller fries such as Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, and even Japan. So nobody is immune, “said Lun.

Chinese officials acknowledged Monday that the impact on the economy was growing, but insisted that the battle be temporary.

“We have every confidence to win the fight against the epidemic,” said Lian Weiliang, deputy director of the National Development and Reform Commission in Beijing.

The central bank said its open market operations were aimed at ensuring sufficient liquidity. The People’s Bank of China often uses reverse repurchase of securities that it intends to sell back, in fact as very short-term loans, to increase the amount of money circulating in markets. It has also lowered the interest on such ‘repos’ to help ease credit.

A large part of the 1.2 trillion yuan that was put on the market would meet payment obligations that expire Monday, analysts said.

“This goes much further than the problem with the plaster, and if this flood is not kept at bay, we are faced with a colossal abuse,” Stephen Innes of AxiCorp. said in a customer note.

The government has told financial institutions to follow local quarantine regulations and try to minimize the number of meetings to reduce the risk of the virus spreading. Regulators have also urged banks and other financial institutions to stimulate lending and mitigate repayment requirements in areas hit hard by the pandemic. State media reported that short selling with borrowed shares is prohibited.

Trading in Shanghai usually takes place electronically, so there is no busy, rough trading floor. As a precautionary measure, the city’s Lunar New Year holiday has been extended to 9 February.

The virus outbreak cast a shadow over the initially triggered start to 2020, when the US and China signed a trade deal that took away a major source of uncertainty and raised hope that a global slowdown had reached its lowest point.

The S&P 500 closed at a record high two weeks ago, rising by around 13% since the beginning of October. Volatility was at a low of 12 months and even dust between the US and Iran did not cause rock markets. The exit of Great Britain from the European Union on Friday hardly registered.

The action on other markets Monday was less dramatic.

The Japanese Nikkei 225 index lost 1.0% to 22,971.94, while the S&P ASX / 200 fell 1.3% to 6,923.30. In South Korea, the Kospi was flat at 2,118.88. Hang Seng from Hong Kong, with many Chinese heavyweights on the mainland, has increased by 0.2% to 26,356.98.

Benchmark US crude oil lost 10 cents to $ 51.46 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 58 cents to $ 51.56 on Friday. Brent Crude, the international standard, gave 46 cents to $ 56.16 a barrel.

In currency trading, the US dollar rose to 108.54 Japanese yen from 108.35 yen on Friday. The euro fell from $ 1,195 to $ 1,11070.

Associated Press writer Alice Fung in Hong Kong has contributed.