Shares in the Asia-Pacific area are mainly achieved while the coronavirus curve is called the new risk barometer for investors

Asia-Pacific equities gained primarily in Thursday’s trading, relying on a Wall Street rally on the positive feeling that global efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic are paying off and that the world’s major oil producers will reach an agreement to reduce production.

The respiratory disorder has infected over 1.5 million people worldwide, killed more than 87,000 and placed half of humanity in lockdown. It has pushed the world into recession, breaking supply chains, disrupting air travel and driving workers away from their jobs. It was also a difficult time for investors, who had to go through enormous volatility often driven by rapidly changing sentiment.

But as medical experts see signs of infection and death curves could flatten out, the United States and other countries are starting to see how to slowly restart their economies.

“Forget the Vix. The Covid19 curve is the new risk barometer,” said Stephen Innes, AxiCorp’s chief global strategist.

“Soothing social relaxation is the new” risk barometer “,” he wrote in his daily market note. “Sentiment in the markets continues to change like a yo-yo, but the signs that the coronavirus curve continues to flatten in the hardest hit countries are very positive. Virtually everywhere you look in the financial markets, there is renewed optimism.”

Five questions every investor should ask about coronavirus and what it will do to the stock markets next

The White House is considering options to reopen the world’s largest economy that depends on testing more Americans for coronavirus, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the issue.

Widespread evidence will likely begin in smaller cities in states that have not yet been hit hard by Covid-19, while “hotspots” like New York, Detroit, New Orleans would remain closed, he said.

Meanwhile, Wuhan, the center of the viral epidemic, canceled its 11-week blockade on Thursday and tens of thousands of residents have left the city to work in other areas to bring their normal lives back on track. In a controversial move, the Wuhan Huanan fish market, which sold exotic animals and was labeled as the source of the rapidly spreading disease, was also reopened. Some European countries such as Austria are experiencing restarting businesses.

Once OUR LARGE COUNTRY IS OPEN, and it will be sooner rather than later, the horror of the invisible enemy, with the exception of those who have sadly lost a family member or friend, must be quickly forgotten. Our economy will increase, perhaps as never before !!!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

Another driver of market sentiment is the meeting between OPEC and other major oil producers, scheduled for today. Oil prices plunged in the midst of virus-curbed demand exacerbated by a Russian-Saudi price war.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.4 percent to 24,075.57 at 11:05 local time. The stocks of HSBC, Tencent and Macau casinos including Galaxy Entertainment and Sands China have advanced.

“People are feeling optimistic,” said Alan Li, Atta Capital’s portfolio manager on Hong Kong equities. “The Hang Seng index has already bottomed out at around 21,100 and will not return again in the short term.”

“After-the-coronavirus” shares at bargain prices in the basement are shouting “buy” to brave investors, analysts say

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite index rose 0.3 percent. (For in-depth coverage of Hong Kong and mainland markets, see the Stock Exchange Blog.)

Elsewhere in Asia, most equity benchmarks have seen gains.

In South Korea, the central bank left the key interest rate unchanged as expected, keeping the seven-day repurchase rate at 0.75%.

South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.8 percent, after slipping 0.9 percent on Wednesday.

Kosdaq, a high-tech country, rose 1%, after rising 0.1% on Wednesday.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.4 percent. But sentiment remains overall positive, with the index moving forward in the past four sessions as the government has launched new measures to address the new coronavirus.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has declared a state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka and five other prefectures – which represent about 44% of the Japanese population – to contain the epidemic. The government also approved a record $ 1,000 billion stimulus package for households and businesses. This equates to 20% of Japanese GDP.

The coronavirus pandemic is having a “serious impact” on the Japanese economy and uncertainty about the country’s outlook is “extremely high,” said Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Thursday.

In Australia, which is recovering from its worst economy after the Great Depression, the ASX 200 rose 1.8 percent. It fell 0.9 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s S&P / NZX50 slid 0.2 percent after gaining 2.3 percent on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Straits Times Index has risen 1.5 percent.

Singapore has banned public and private gatherings of any size, with the exception of family members or friends living together, and has closed all non-essential activities in an attempt to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

More to follow

Additional reporting by Kathleen Mangrove

Sign up now and get a 10% discount (original price $ 400) on SCMP Research’s China AI Report 2020. Discover the AI ​​ambitions of Alibaba, Baidu and JD.com through our in-depth case studies and explore new AI applications in all sectors. The report also includes exclusive access to webinars to interact with C-level executives of major Chinese AI companies (via real-time question and answer sessions). Offer valid until May 31, 2020.

More from the South China Morning Post:

Read the original article on the South China Morning Post. For the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2020.

.