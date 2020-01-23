Shares in Tokyo are suffering from the sell-off due to renewed coronavirus horrors

Tokyo stocks plunged into the nose on Thursday as renewed fears of a new deadly corona virus spread led to profitability.

The 225-emissions Nikkei average in the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange fell 235.91 points, or 0.98 percent, to 23,795.44 after rising 166.79 points on Wednesday.

The Topix index of all TSE emissions in the first section closed after an increase of 9.16 points the previous day by 13.63 points or 0.78 percent at 1,730.50.

The Tokyo market came under strong profit-taking pressure immediately after the opening bell.

The mood was shaken by dark news about the new corona virus, including the ever-increasing number of deaths and patients from the virus outbreak in China and the closure of Wuhan, a large Chinese city at the center of the outbreak, the brokers said.

The appreciation of the yen against the dollar also boosted stock sales, they added.

After the first crash, however, the market showed some resilience thanks to buybacks and buy-the-dip activities. However, it remained deeply negative until the closing, which was also due to the markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong.

Hirohumi Yamamoto, strategist at Toyo Securities Co., noted that it would be better for investors to avoid buying increases as long as the source of the outbreak remains puzzling and the negative effects of the epidemic have not yet been fully elucidated.

“Market participants wanted to know how far the infection would spread,” added Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Co.

Yamamoto also said that afternoon active transactions before the earnings report from the electronic components manufacturer Nidec Corp.

In the first section of the TSE, the falling emissions far outweighed the rising emissions from 1,660 to 433, while 66 emissions remained unchanged. The volume rose from 1.001 billion shares on Wednesday to 1.049 billion shares.

Export-related problems, including the manufacturer of chipmaking equipment Tokyo Electron and the manufacturer of electronic parts Murata Manufacturing Co., succumbed to the selling pressure of the stronger yen.

Rakuten Inc. fell 3.80 percent after the Japanese Fairtrade commission announced it was reviewing the cybermall operator’s plan to cut delivery fees.

Denso Corp. According to media reports, it fell 2.38 percent that local authorities launched Mitsubishi Motors Corp. as part of their emissions fraud investigation. had gained a foothold in Germany.

The main losers were the printer manufacturer Seiko Epson Corp. and the medical information service provider M3 Inc.

On the other hand, Capcom Co. rose 1.23 percent as Mizuho Securities Co. raised the price target for the game maker.

Other winners were the drug company Eisai Co. and furniture retailer Nitori Holdings Co.

When trading index futures on the Osaka Exchange, the most important March contract fell on average by 270 points to 23,750.

LAST BUSINESS STORIES

In Tokyo trade, the dollar falls to around ¥ 109.60

The dollar fell to around ¥ 109.60 in Tokyo on Thursday, fueled by renewed fears of the spread of a deadly virus outbreak. At 5 p.m. the dollar stood at 109.60 yen, after 110.00 yen …

,