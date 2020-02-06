Shares increase if investors focus on solid corporate earnings

By JOE McDONALD

Asian stock markets withdrew on Friday after a sharp rise after China announced a rate cut on US imports.

The market benchmarks in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney all declined. Tokyo was flat. Major Asian markets jumped by more than 2% on Thursday after Beijing said it would reduce US $ 75 billion in US goods as part of a trade with Washington.

Wall Street closed a fourth day higher, driven by technology share gains and strong corporate profits.

China’s tariff reduction “boosted sentiment,” although “profits were dampened by continuing concerns about the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak,” Mizuho Bank said in a report.

Chinese factories and offices are starting to reopen after an extended New Year’s holiday, but companies are predicting major sales declines due to the closure of stores, amusement parks, cinemas and other businesses.

Beijing’s tariff cuts, following US cuts to Chinese goods last month, are part of a “Phase 1” trade agreement with Washington aimed at ending their struggle for China’s technological ambitions and trade surplus. There was no indication that China was changing its cuts in response to the virus outbreak, but the surprising announcement helped boost market sentiment.

The Hang Seng index of Hong Kong fell by 0.8% to 27,279.31 and the Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.6% at 2,849.51. Nikkei 225 from Tokyo lost 0.2% to 23,872.80.

The Kospi in Seoul fell by 1.1% to 2,202.58 and the S&P-ASX 200 from Sydney lost 0.5% to 7,012.10.

The S&P 500 index on Wall Street rose by 0.3% to 3,345.78. The industrial average of Dow Jones achieved 0.3%. The Nasdaq climbed 0.7% to 9,572.15.

Beijing also promises tax cuts and other aid to companies in an effort to compensate for the economic blow of the virus outbreak that has locked the world’s second largest economy. The magnitude of potential losses is unclear.

Concerns about the potential global economic impact of the outbreak caused a slump in US equities in mid-January. Investors seem to have alleviated these concerns this week, instead focusing on encouraging US economic data and corporate earnings reports.

Cognizant led the winners in the technology sector on Thursday with 9.8%. The profit of the information technology consulting firm in the fourth quarter exceeded Wall Street’s expectations.

Twitter rose 15% after the messaging service reported surprisingly good growth for daily users and solid revenue in the fourth quarter. The most recent quarter marks the first time the company’s sales exceeded $ 1 billion.

ENERGY: American crude oil benchmark earned 12 cents to $ 51.07 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 20 cents on Thursday to close at $ 50.95. Brent crude oil, used to price international oils, added 17 cents to $ 55.10 a barrel in London. It dropped 35 cents the previous session to $ 54.93.

CURRENCY: The dollar fell to 109.91 yen against the 109.97 yen of Thurdsay. The euro was unchanged at $ 1.0983.