(CNN) – Shares took yet another hit on Wall Road as the World Wellness Group says it is preparing for a potential coronavirus pandemic.

The Facilities for Condition Manage and Prevention claims it’s not a issue of if we have an outbreak in the US, but when.

Tuesday the Dow fell virtually 880 details. That is on leading of the far more than 1 thousand point plunge Monday. Each wiped out gains for the year, equating to hundreds of billions of pounds from the US stock marketplace.

The Nasdaq missing nearly 256 details and the S&P 500 fell pretty much 98 factors.