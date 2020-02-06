Shares Rise After China Cut US Taxes | money

Stock markets were mostly firmer today as China’s move to lower US import taxes helped alleviate concerns about the economic impact of the corona virus outbreak. – Reuters picture

LONDON, June 10 / PRNewswire / – Stock markets were largely firmer today as China’s efforts to lower US import taxes helped alleviate concerns about the economic impact of the corona virus outbreak.

Investors welcomed China’s announcement to cut US imports of $ 75 billion (RM 309.1 billion) in half after the two sides signed a mini-trade deal last month that marked a long and painful trade war triggered.

The markets were already on the up after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs on Wednesday. The numbers showed that private companies forecast 291,000 new jobs created last month, the largest increase since December 2014.

Wall Street closed yesterday shortly before the Senate’s decision to drop impeachment against President Donald Trump, and opened little overall as investors digested recent gains.

Virus affects ease

In Europe, “stock markets … have pushed up the announcement that China will cut US $ 75 billion in import duties in half,” said David Madden, an analyst at CMC Markets.

“The tax cut will be introduced on February 14, the day the US will cut tariffs on Chinese imports worth $ 120 billion.”

Madden added: “The move from Beijing is a good way to relieve the Chinese economy given the coronavirus situation.”

Stocks also relied on optimism that the deadly virus, which has spread to more than 20 countries, can be contained and the economic impact limited.

After last week’s major price drops and a nearly eight percent fall in Shanghai’s main equity index on Monday, traders returned to relatively low valuations, with reasonably healthy earnings reports providing much-needed support.

Analysts have expressed confidence that the disease will largely be limited to China and that the economic damage will not be permanent.

Huge cash injections by the Chinese central bank into the country’s financial markets have also eased investor concerns.

“The markets are not only holding up, they are rising,” said AxiCorp analyst Stephen Innes.

“And assuming that appetite for risk continues to subside could be the biggest understatement of the week given that the stock markets are bursting.”

Innes said that although the World Health Organization has downplayed reports that a cure could be developed soon, “any progress in treatment can also be a comfort to investors that the longer-term side effects of the outbreak are included.”

Markets looked ahead to Friday’s key non-agricultural wages data in the US, which will provide a clearer overview of the world’s best economy, the traders said.

In the meantime, Trump can “fully concentrate on his (presidential) campaign and is likely to have a good chance of winning a second term,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at online lender Swissquote Bank.

“The expectation of a Trump profit should further boost demand for US stocks.”

In terms of raw materials, the price of oil has also recovered as investors rely on OPEC and other large producers, led by Russia, and production slows down due to fears that the virus will reduce demand for crude oil.

Observers said Kingpin Saudi Arabia is aiming to cut half a million barrels a day, with some reports saying double the amount is possible.

Key figures around 1430 GMT

London – FTSE 100: 0.3 percent up at 7,505.55 points

Frankfurt – DAX 30: increase of 0.7 percent to 13,572.83

Paris – CAC 40: increase of 0.8 percent to 6,030.89

EURO STOXX 50: increase of 0.7 percent to 3,802.93

Shanghai – Composite: 1.7 percent increase to 2,866.51 (closing price)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng: 2.6 percent at 27,493.70 (closing price)

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: 2.4 percent up at 23,873.59 (closing price)

New York – Dow: 0.1 percent down at 29,263.07

Euro / Dollar: AB at $ 1.0966 from $ 1.0999 at 2200 GMT

Pound / Dollar: AB at $ 1.2960 from $ 1.3002

Euro / pound: UP at 84.83 pence from 84.60 pence

Dollar / yen: UP at 109.91 yen from 109.83 yen

Brent Crude: 1.3 percent down at $ 54.56 a barrel

West Texas Intermediate: down 0.4 percent at $ 50.55 a barrel (AFP)