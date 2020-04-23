Shares rise after the report says that Remdesivir Gilead disappoints, oil jumps

Stocks rose Thursday but fell to previous highs after a report claimed that Gilead Sciences (gild) – Receive a report on the antiviral drug, remdesivir, disappointed in your first study.

The drug was seen as a possible treatment for coronavirus.

The Chinese study showed that remdesivir did not improve patients’ conditions or reduce the presence of the pathogen in the bloodstream, according to the Financial Times, which cited draft documents accidentally published by the World Health Organization.

Gilead warned that the post included “inadequate study characterizations”.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, with a maximum of 400 points maximum during the session, rose 68 points, or 0.29%, to 23.543, the S&P 500 gained 0.07% and the Nasdaq rose by 0.07%.

Stocks rose early in the session after oil prices rose and the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits first increased by 4.4 million last week, but slightly below expectations.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported that 4,427.00 Americans applied for unemployment benefits in the week ending April 18, slightly below the 4.25 million requests expected by analysts interviewed by FactSet. The five-week total now stands at over 26 million. The continuous requests for unemployment benefits – a progressive number – reached 15,976 million.

“This is another terrible week for layoffs. One of the concerns is that government support doesn’t seem to reverse the trend, “said James McCann, senior senior economist at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

“The scale of unemployment in the United States is clearly greater than in other economies. This is partly due to the flexibility of the labor market, but it is also indicative of the problems that the United States has had by ensuring that companies cling to their workers as they made the other countries through wage subsidies, “added McCann.

Oil prices rose Thursday for a second consecutive day, triggered by President Donald Trump’s instructions for the United States Navy to “shoot down” any Iranian gunboat that harasses American ships at sea.

Iran promised an “overwhelming response” to Trump’s threats on Thursday as tensions in the Gulf region continued to rise.

West Texas intermediate crude, the United States’ benchmark, rose more than 19% to $ 16.45 a barrel.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) – Get Report shares rose 2.7% in trading on Thursday, while Chevron (CVX) – Get 2.8% earned ratio.

The House of Representatives, meanwhile, is expected to approve Thursday and then send Trump an aid measure of nearly $ 500 billion for companies paralyzed by the coronavirus. The latest aid package would bring the total cost of bills designed to cushion the stroke of the coronavirus pandemic to around $ 2.5 trillion, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Eli Lilly (LLY) – Get Report posted stronger than expected first quarter earnings and pushed its 2020 earnings guide up slightly as sales of its Trulicity diabetes treatment reached $ 1.3 billion.

Intel (INTC) – Get Report is expected to report earnings after Thursday’s closing bell.

StreetLightning video with Jim Cramer:

.