Shares rise as investors focus on solid corporate earnings – Boston Herald

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

NEW YORK (AP) – US equities rose on Thursday afternoon, while investors continued to focus on the final round of corporate earnings and China lowered rates on major imports as part of a ceasefire.

China also promises tax cuts and other help to companies to compensate for the economic blow of the virus outbreak that has locked its economy. The measures come when the second largest economy in the world lowers $ 75 billion in rates for pork, soybeans and other US imports as part of a previously signed “Phase 1” trade agreement.

Investors continued to reward solid corporate earnings. Twitter and Coach brand owner Tapestry were among the top in the beginning after their latest financial results.

Technology and communication companies led the way. Information technology consultancy Cognizant increased 8.3%.

Bond yields remained stable at 1.65% of the interest on the 10-year treasury.

Energy companies lagged behind the market.

SCORE CONSERVATION: The S&P 500 index rose 0.3% from 11:40 a.m. The industrial average of Dow Jones increased by 86 points or 0.3% to 29,376. The Nasdaq increased by 0.6%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company shares declined slightly.

SEA: Major indices in Asia have jumped. Nikkei 225 from Tokyo jumped 2.4% and Hang Seng from Hong Kong won 2.6%. The Kospi in South Korea increased by 2.9%.

European markets also rose.

TWEET STORM: Twitter increased by 17.3% after the messaging service reported surprisingly good growth for daily users and solid revenue in the fourth quarter. The most recent quarter marks the first time the company’s sales exceeded $ 1 billion.

IN THE BAG: Coach mother Tapestry rose 3.9% after the company’s fiscal profit and sales exceeded Wall Street expectations in the second quarter. The company, which also owns Kate Spade, warned investors of a potential hit on its sales and profits due to the virus outbreak in China.

BAD TASTE: Yum Brands fell 4.4% after the Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and KFC restaurants operator reported a weak profit in the fourth quarter. The company is also facing financial pain ahead of the impact of the virus outbreak. China represented 27% of KFC’s total sales and 17% of Pizza Hut’s sales in the fourth quarter.

FRIENDLY MATTRESS: Casper Sleep, online pioneer in mattresses, rose 25% in his public debut. Founded in 2014, the company has expanded beyond selling online, opening 60 Casper stores and selling to 18 retail partners such as Target and Amazon. It has plans to eventually expand to more than 200 stores in North America.

TAP ECONOMY: The government will publish its closely-track monthly job report on Friday, along with various other economic indicators. A solid job market has been a key factor for the strong American economy. Economists expect the January job report to show more growth and they expect unemployment to remain stable at 3.5%.