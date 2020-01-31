Shares sink by the outbreak of the fear virus will dampen the economy – Boston Herald

From ALEX VEIGA

The shares fell sharply on Wall Street Friday as the fear spread across the markets that a virus outbreak from China would affect global growth.

The industrial average of Dow Jones skimmed more than 600 points and the S&P 500 index erased its January earnings.

Technology companies, which do a lot of business with China, have led the losses. Airlines fell after Delta and American suspended flights to and from the country.

Only two weeks ago the S&P 500 was closed at a record high and has climbed around 13% since the beginning of October. A provisional trade agreement signed by the US and China earlier this month created a major source of market uncertainty. Volatility was at a low of 12 months and even dust between the US and Iran did not cause rock markets.

Then came the virus outbreak in China.

Markets around the world are concerned about the potential economic impact of the outbreak. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell by 5.9% this week and the Kospi in South Korea fell by 5.7%. The markets in Europe also declined. The US stock market, which had quietly established record after record, suffered its worst January since 2016 and its first monthly loss since August.

The Chinese stock markets will open again on Monday after they have been closed for the Lunar New Year since January 23. In the meantime, many purchased sales have probably occurred.

Some funds that attempt to imitate the movements of Chinese indices are still trading in the United States and elsewhere. These exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, live up to investors’ expectations of where Chinese equities would be if mainland Chinese markets were still open. The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF follows an index of large stocks traded in, for example, Shanghai and Shenzhen. It has fallen around 9% since January 23.

The virus has infected nearly 10,000 people in just two months, mainly in China. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a global emergency, an indication that the virus is now a significant risk to other countries and requires a global response. The death toll was 213, including 43 new fatalities, all in China.

“It looks like the stock market is now realizing that this might be something that might linger for some time,” said Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

American Airlines dropped 3.2% and Delta Air Lines slipped 2.4%. Apple, which depends on Chinese consumers for sales and factories, fell by 3.9%. Nvidia slipped 3.8% and other chip makers slipped.

The S&P 500 dropped 5.14 points, or 1.8%, to 3,225.52. The Dow Jones industry fell 603.41 points, or 2.1% to 28,256.03. The Nasdaq dropped 148 points, or 1.6%, to 9,150.94.

Bond prices rose, a signal that investors are looking for safety. The return on the 10-year treasury fell from 1.55% at the end of Thursday to 1.51%.

In another sign of how much fear there is on the market, the return on the three-month Treasury rose above 10-year yield, a relatively rare phenomenon that has not happened since October. Investors view such inversions as a reasonably reliable warning signal for a recession within a year or so, although the track record is not perfect.

Concerns about the potential impact of the virus on the global economy increased Friday after the US Department of Foreign Affairs warned of travel to China and some US airlines responded by suspending flights.

The movement of American airlines has contributed to the fall in oil prices. US crude oil fell by nearly 6% in January, a fall that coincides with a sell-out of energy stocks. The sector is falling by 11.2% this year, the largest decline in the S&P 500. Industrial stocks, including airlines and other transport companies, also ended the month in the red.

“The economic and market impact is now much greater and those two sectors are probably the most important to keep an eye on,” said Samana. “If you are going to limit travel and limit movement, you are going to reach energy prices as standard.”

Banks and energy companies also fell wide. A sharp rise in Amazon shares helped offset losses elsewhere. The online retailer rose by 7.4% after passing the Wall Street fourth quarter earnings forecast. The company said Prime membership had exploded 50% since it last revealed that figure in 2018.

Exxon Mobil fell 4.1% after the profit of the largest oil producer in the country fell by more than 5% in the fourth quarter and lagged behind Wall Street forecasts. Rival Chevron fell 3.8% after a quarterly loss of $ 6.6 billion.

Benchmark crude oil dropped 58 cents to settle at $ 51.56 per barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell 13 cents to close at $ 58.16 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline was unchanged at $ 1.49 per gallon. Fuel oil fell 1 cent to $ 1.63 per gallon. Natural gas increased by 1 cent to $ 1.84 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold fell by 60 cents to $ 1,582.90 per ounce, silver rose by 2 cents to $ 17.97 per ounce and copper remained unchanged at $ 2.52 per pound, but this week it fell by 6.4%. Copper is widely used in industry and is often seen as an indicator of how the sector is doing.

The dollar fell to 108.37 Japanese yen from 108.78 yen on Thursday. The euro grew stronger from $ 1.1031 to $ 1.1089.

European markets closed globally. The markets in Asia ended up largely lower, although the Nikkei 225 in Japan increased by 1%.

AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Stan Choe have contributed.