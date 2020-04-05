Sharing stories through nature in West Cork

Khanyo Dlamini shows reeds growing by the road leading to Inchydoney Beach in West Cork, and reflects on how they are used in his native South Africa “for our traditional ceremony for virgin girls . You carry the root, and if you are not a virgin, it breaks. It breaks! Oh, believe me, it breaks while you hold it. “

She walks from the Clonakilty Lodge direct supply center with another asylum seeker, Mariama Bah, who nods knowing something similar in Sierra Leone. They recognize the public shame that ensues and Dlamini explains how the girl’s father must pay a cow to her future husband as compensation for the loss of honor.

Their conversation comes from Land Walks, a sound project by artist William Bock on a series of walks in West Cork with people from Clonakilty Lodge and local residents. In all, eight walks were recorded and then edited to create a sound score, with music by Justin Grounds, and a website listing the details of each walk.

Land Walks was originally scheduled alongside a series of conferences and events at Uillinn: West Cork Arts Center, but the coronavirus (also known as Covid-19) forced it to migrate online, where you can listen recordings or download them to your phone and listen while walking on the same path.

For Bock, the project is a way to explore his native Cork West with a fresh look. This seemed appropriate, as much of the natural landscape is linked to migration and displacement; from Bronze Age copper mines on the Beara Peninsula used by European traders four millennia ago to the ruined cottages of those who migrated to America. Even the emblematic flower of West Cork, the fuchsia flower, is a migrant from the mountains of Chile, taken in the hearts of the inhabitants as a regional symbol.

Mariama. Photography: William Bock

Lora. Photography: William Bock

Khanyo. Photography: William Bock

I’m just sitting in my room bored all day … Honestly. I didn’t know this place was so beautiful

In the recordings of the walks to Inchydoney, Lough Hyne, Tralong Bay, the Stone Circle of Drombeg and other lesser known sites in West Cork, some of the conversations are stiff and nervous, and the quality of the audio varies, but the moments of connection between Ireland and distant lands are powerful. It’s hard not to think about how the honorary award for sullying an individual’s good reputation in Brehon’s first Irish law was also a cow – a year-old heifer, to be precise, who was considered the value of a “midboth iron” (a man of medium huts, young semi-independent).

There is also the poignant, as when Bah says: “I am just sitting in my room, bored all day … Honestly. I don’t know that this place is so beautiful. “Dlamini agrees with her:” The view of the sun at the end of the sea is breathtaking. “

When they reach the Inchydoney Island Lodge and Spa, they wonder how much it could cost to stay there, and joke about going inside to ask. Bah imagines he can eat so much good food that it ignites.

Foreign concept

Later, they are met by local women who point out Nun’s Beach and explain how, in their youth, only nuns were allowed to swim there. The concept seems as foreign as anything that comes from Africa. Local women then point out a rock known as the Bank of the Virgin Mary, where the Mother of God is said to have appeared in the 16th century and to have been insulted by foreign sailors. They explain to asylum seekers a type of shell called potato that is found there, which they say has the Virgin engraved on it.

It is this back and forth of shared culture that most affects, such as when they visit the sacred well of Tobarín Súl near Lough Hyne on St Brigid’s Day. Michael Burke, professor of horticulture at the College of Commerce in Skibbereen, introduces a group of nine asylum seekers to the three holy wells in the area, one for treating sick animals and the other for humans. It is said that the latter is so pure that if the water is stored in a glass bottle, it will never turn green.

It is part of being African that someone tells stories. I miss it a lot

Participants in Land Walks by artist William Bock

Recording of Khanyo and Kinna on the road to Inchydoney Beach

The group is suitably impressed by this, and by the willows growing nearby and the fact that the wells never dry out, but the effect is somewhat diminished when Bah and Isatu Sissay remember a well they know in Sierra Leone in which water is divided into two different colors. “The water over there is white, and here it is black. It’s the same water, but they won’t mix. “West Cork has beautiful holy wells, but nothing like it.

During another walk, an Indian woman, who prefers not to give her name, tells about what she misses most at home. “All I miss. Food and my relationships and my people. Everything I miss. “Smells and sounds in particular,” she says, “especially in the morning, the birds and the rooster.” For Dlamini, meal times are a source of homesickness: she remembers the family preparing food on the fire then gathering “around a large pool and everyone uses their hands to eat together, and so after dinner an elder, or it could be a child even, they tell stories before bedtime with the beautiful smell of smoke from a wood fire. It’s part of being African that someone tells stories. I really miss that. “

The longest walk

On any great trip, there is often a story that goes under your skin; in this case, it is Dlamini’s account of having accompanied his mother to the grave of his murdered son. Her mother had saved for years to buy a headstone until she finally had the cost, and they left at dawn to go to the site of the tomb and find a stone carver. “It was the longest walk I have ever done in my life,” recalls Dlamini.

They walked for hours on difficult terrain, seeing footprints going in one direction, but none returning. Finally, they were so thirsty that they had to stop and they saw a house far ahead. “It really looked like a dead end, and my mom said ‘let’s go and knock’.” The owner was amazed to see them there and begged them not to come back this way again, saying, “I don’t know how you got there.” Go home the longest.

When they finally got home, late at night, they heard that the police had just found the remains of some 40 bodies that a serial killer had hidden along the way.

Land walks: participants at Lough Hyne with Michael Burke

Drombeg stone circle

Participants in Land Walks on Inchydoney Beach. Photography: William Bock

Finally, they reached the grave and paid a man to cut a tombstone for them, but his mother was so exhausted that she collapsed on the way home. “She couldn’t go on. I ran to the nearest house … and they managed to help her inside, give her water. They gave her strength, and then she continued. ”They were tempted to take a shortcut despite the advice of the man, but in the end the path they spotted disappeared before their eyes and they had no choice but to follow the When they finally got home, late at night, they learned that the police had just found the remains of some 40 bodies that a serial killer had hidden along the way.

A strong commitment

This is not the type of normal story you hear in a project funded by the Canada Council, and it is all the more powerful for that. While artistic collaborations with residents of direct delivery centers can sometimes be exploitative or selfish, Land Walks and its series of public conversations (Land Talks) and works of art (Land Marks) work because of strong community engagement.

The creation of the exhibits encouraged and facilitated asylum seekers to get out of the cramped conditions of their accommodation centers to connect with the local community and the environment. They were able to tell their own story on their own terms and share with us ideas that we would never have come across otherwise, such as how to make a jump rope from dried grass and the specific Zulu word to describe fluid milk in the field. a cow pacifier, “ukukleza”.

What Land Walks makes clear is that everything and everyone is from elsewhere

For Bock, an artist based between London and Skibbereen, his success is due to the way “the humble act of walking and sharing our stories brings together diverse experiences of the land, plants and people.” And it reminds us that our stories of migration and identity are universal and also reflect stories present in the landscape, such as how montbretia and fuchsia came from distant coasts. “

Basically, what Land Walks clearly shows is that everything and everyone is from elsewhere, and that is what forms the basis of our culture.

landwalkslandtalkslandmarks.com