Sharks kill Australian wildlife workers on the Great Barrier Reef

BRISBANE, Australia >> A deadly shark mauled a young Australian wildlife worker on the Great Barrier Reef, officials said today.

Queensland state premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the 23-year-old victim worked for the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service.

He tells reporters: “Once again, a grieving family for a young man has lost his life in this tragedy.”

Police said the man was in the water and returned to a chartered boat when he was attacked Monday near North West Island, 75 miles (47 miles) northeast of Gladstone. She suffered severe injuries to her legs and arms and died in a hospital hours later.

Detective Sergeant Tony Anderson said the Ranger worked maintenance before the attack. The victim was the last person out of the water.

“At the end of the day, four people were swimming on the back of a boat, which cooled off after a day’s work,” he told reporters.

There have been at least three shark attacks on the Great Barrier Reef over the past 18 months.

Last October, two good-natured British hikers attacked while diving on Hook Island in the Whitsunday Islands. One of the men lost his footing.

In March 2019, a 25-year-old man suffered severe thigh injuries when a shark attacked him at Hardy Reef, near Hamilton Island, also in the Whitsundays chain.

And in November 2018, Victorian doctor Daniel Christidis, 33, died at Cid Harbor on Whitsunday Island.

