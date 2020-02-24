Sharks tumble 4th straight to the islanders, four-one – Up News Facts San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML8cea50a959d08febd06fcd351641241411%

%MINIFYHTML8cea50a959d08febd06fcd351641241412%

UNIONDALE, New York (AP) – Anders Lee scored two times, Semyon Varlamov manufactured 29 will save and the New York Islanders gained their 2nd straight match at the Nassau Coliseum, beating the San Jose Sharks four-1 on Sunday evening.

Defender Devon Toews also scored to assist the islanders shift within just a dormant position of Philadelphia for 3rd area in the Metropolitan Division. The shaky sharks lost their fourth consecutive video game.

%MINIFYHTML8cea50a959d08febd06fcd351641241413% %MINIFYHTML8cea50a959d08febd06fcd351641241414%

Varlamov also played Friday evening when the islanders knocked down the Detroit Pink Wings to break a streak of 4 straight losses. Varlamov is 19-12-4 this season, his very first with the islanders.

%MINIFYHTML8cea50a959d08febd06fcd351641241415%

%MINIFYHTML8cea50a959d08febd06fcd351641241416%

Lee, the captain of the Islanders, opened the scoring at 6: 49 of the initially, beating Sharks netminder Martin Jones. Linemates Mathew Barzal and Jordan Eberle attended.

Dylan Gambrell, of San José, tied his fifth purpose of the marketing campaign at 10: 36 of the opening period of time. Radim Simek and Timo Meier had helps.

Lee scored yet again at one: 10 of the 2nd time period, his 19th purpose this year. Toews and Barzal attended. Barzal sales opportunities the islanders with 52 factors and needs a single issue to access 200 in his vocation.

It was the initially two-purpose recreation this time for Lee, 29, who scored 28 targets last time and scored 40 objectives in 2017-18. Lee changed John Tavares as captain right before very last period, then signed a seven-12 months, $ 49 million contract final July.

Toews scored to place 3-one at 17: 38 in the center time period, his sixth aim this time. Brock Nelson assisted. Josh Bailey added an vacant community concentrate on.

The Islanders finished their getting rid of streak with a four-1 victory about Detroit just after the team withdrew former star John Tonelli No. 27 and applied the pre-video game electricity to be certain a a great deal-wanted victory. They had scored only two ambitions by getting rid of 4 consecutive contests in opposition to Nashville, Las Vegas, Arizona and Colorado.

The battling sharks came from a three-two decline to the Rangers on Saturday and experienced also missing two-1 to the New Jersey Devils in Newark previous Thursday. San José proceeds its journey alongside the east coast in Philadelphia on Tuesday, just one day right after the league’s exchange deadline. The Sharks (26-32-4) have only misplaced the playoffs at the time because 2003. That was in 2014-15.

The islanders are 13-7-one at Nassau Coliseum this year and 7–3 at Barclays Heart in Brooklyn. The Islanders perform four of their subsequent six household games (3 on Extended Island and a person in Brooklyn), soon after which they will enjoy nine of 12 video games on the road.

NOTES: The islanders scratched defender Noah Dobson and strikers Derick Brassard and Ross Johnston … The islanders ongoing without the need of hurt strikers Cal Clutterbuck and Casey Cizikas and defender Adam Pelech … Sharks scratched strikers Antti Suomela and Melker Karlsson as well as defender Nicholas Meloche … The sharks gained the team’s earlier assembly this time, 2-1 in extra time on November 23 in San Jose … The Islanders are 23-7-three when they rating 1st … The Islanders are 31-2-three this time when they score at the very least 3 plans.

Until Subsequent TIME:

Islanders: New York Rangers host at the Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday night time.

Sharks: In Philadelphia on Tuesday evening.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This materials may possibly not be printed, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.