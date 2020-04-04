Saif Ali Khan is away from his mother and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore living in Digra. Saif is in self-exile with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. Assuming that staying away from his mother was not enough trouble amid the epidemic problem, he says that what he has just said is making it worse.

“I worry about my mother, but she is suddenly saying very wisely that she has lived her life and has no regrets. It is scary to hear such a scary thing, ”he said in an interview with Mumbai Mirror. He said that Saba is quarreling with him and he forgets to see the other sister Soha.

What! Sharmila Tagore, the mother of Saif Ali Khan, feels that she already knew about the epidemic, but hid it.

The actor added, “She believes we already knew this and kept the news from her. I also won’t see my other sister (Soha) these days, but we often call each other when you go on a trip. Keeps away from anyone and everyone.

Kareena Kareem is spending her days teaching Taimur to do yoga and teaching the garden. She said that she’s been cooking some Mediterranean cuisine and that Kareena loves her spaghetti meatballs.

Saif was last seen in juvenile life and another will appear in Bunty and Bubbly 2.

