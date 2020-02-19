[sharon-gist-gilliam-dies-at-seventy-six-labored-beneath-five-chicago-mayors,-including-roles-as-spending-budget-director,-cha-main]

Sharon Gist Gilliam, who grew up stocking cabinets in her parents’ store, commuted to faculty by CTA and taught in city higher schools, rose to be an unflappable, integral troubleshooter in 5 Chicago mayoral administrations.

Known for her fiscal savvy, she was city price range director for Mayor Harold Washington and the chief working officer for Mayor Eugene Sawyer. Immediately after chairing the CHA board for many a long time, she turned CEO in 2006 under Mayor Richard M. Daley. There, she served oversee a enormous, controversial $1.six billion prepare to demolish CHA large-rises and change them with scattered-website, combined-profits housing.

Previously, she worked as the city’s consumer providers commissioner for Mayor Michael Bilandic. She 1st joined City Corridor when Mayor Richard J. Daley was in charge, landing a job in the late 1960s with the Chicago Committee on Urban Opportunity.

In total, she served 6 mayors. In advance of going to get the job done for Mayor Washington, she was a spending plan officer in Washington, D.C. in the administration of Mayor Marion Barry.

“I like authorities services,” she the moment told the Chicago Solar-Situations. “It is the a single spot the place you can truly make a variance and you can see the change you make.”

Ms. Gilliam, 76, died Sunday at the Symphony of Lincoln Park, an assisted dwelling facility. She experienced been in failing health and fitness, according to her sister Vivian Spencer.

Sharon Gist Gilliam was Chicago’s commissioner of consumer services in the Bilandic administration. Chicago Sunlight-Periods

“She was a drive who rose in town govt when very couple of men and women of colour did, and used her ability to support these in most will need,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted. “My prayers are with her household.”

She grew up the oldest of 3 sisters in the West Chesterfield and Lawndale neighborhoods, her sister claimed. Her father Arthur C. Gist arrived north from Dallas to Chicago, where by he satisfied her mom, the previous Vivian M. Montgomery.

Jointly, they opened several grocery retailers on the South and West sides. Their first was at 13th and Springfield.

Afterwards, they operated Vivian’s Lounge, a corner tavern around Roosevelt and Pulaski. They also owned the residences previously mentioned the lounge. Following the 1968 assassination of civil legal rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr., her father stayed up all through the evenings of unrest that adopted to guard his shop, her sister mentioned.

“I grew up operating in a grocery retailer. . . as a tiny child, you stocked the reduced cabinets,” Ms. Gilliam after told The HistoryMakers. “Then, you could insert stuff up on the introducing equipment and find out to use the income sign up. . . me and my sisters, we didn’t know from hanging out. You know, there was operate to be carried out.”

“You may perhaps have been a teen, but if he or my mom weren’t there, you may perhaps have been 15 many years previous, 16 years old, you had been in demand, liable and accountable for that store” she said in the oral record. “You supervised no matter what personnel who was there. You may possibly have been 15 and they have been 45, but I signify, it was up to you to see that they were being there, they ended up doing what they were intended to be carrying out.”

Youthful Sharon cherished the loved ones mutt, Charlie. Increasing up, she relished audio by Donald Byrd and Ramsey Lewis. “She liked jazz, which I believed was really neat,” her sister said.

She excelled at Burnside grade school and St. Mary Substantial Faculty, which was operated by the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary [BVMs]. “She constantly gave terrific credit score to the nuns,” reported Gary T. Johnson, president of the Chicago Background Museum, exactly where Ms. Gilliam was the very first African American — and the initially woman — to chair the board of trustees.

She ongoing her instruction at a BVM establishment, Mundelein Faculty, commuting to Rogers Park by CTA from the relatives residence at 21st and Karlov.

Soon after graduating in 1965, she taught background at Farragut and Harlan significant educational institutions. And she researched community management at DePaul University.

Sharon Gist Gilliam in 1977. Chicago Sun-Instances

In 1973, she married Russell Gilliam, whom she achieved at Rainbow Seashore, mentioned Darnetta Tyus, a close friend and former staff.

“She was a monetary and a tactical genius,” Tyus stated. “Many African American professions in Chicago had been born out of her endeavours.”

“She just was a wonderful person. She was sincere. She did not enjoy favorites. She understood her things,” said Judson H. Miner, company counsel below Mayors Washington and Sawyer. “She was constant and complete and honest.What she informed you was factual and exact.”

“She was a real, nationally recognized pro on municipal finance,” claimed Johnson.

Sharon Gist Gilliam and Chicago Sun-Moments columnist Irving Kupcinet ended up as soon as honored for civic contributions at a “Dining with Michael Jordan” evening meal at the Westin Hotel. Chicago Sunshine-Periods

In 1989, Ms. Gilliam became the 1st woman to receive the Marks of Excellence award from the Washington, D.C.-based Countrywide Forum for Black Community Directors.

She co-established the consulting business Unison in 1989, Tyus stated. It afterwards turned Unison-Maximus. She remained there right until 2008.

Ms. Gilliam is survived by her sister Vivian Spencer and quite a few cousins. Her spouse and her sister Myra died right before she did. Visitation is scheduled at 11 a.m. Saturday, followed by a noon memorial company at Unity Funeral Parlors, 4114 S. Michigan.