We will use your e mail handle only for sending you newsletters. Make sure you see ourPrivacy Noticefor particulars of your data security rights Invalid Email

A drag parody of the cult common Addams Household Values is coming to the United kingdom.

Peaches Christ will co-star in Addams Apple Relatives Values along with RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Sharon Needles and Jinkx Monsoon. The display will run at London’s Leicester Sq. Theatre for 13 evenings.

Admirers can catch the clearly show in Soho on May well seven-9, 12-16 and 19-23.

In the purpose of Whorticia Addams, the immortal icon of ghoulish gothic glamour is Sharon Needles. When Jinkx Monsoon will engage in the part of the deranged femme fatale and gold-digging nanny Debbie JeJinkxy.

In some age-blind casting Peaches Christ will perform daughter Thursday Addams. Typical collaborator with Peaches and Jinkx is Main Scales who will perform Homez Addams and Little one Lame will go wigless and participate in Uncle Fister.

British isles drag queen Donna Trump is enjoying brother Fugsley, Skip Leigh Ding is Felch the butler and award-successful cabaret star Bourgeois will participate in the job of camp counsellor Becky Martin-Granger.

The display is dependent on the 1993 movie which served as the sequel to the The Addams Family members. It stars Anjelica Houston, Christina Ricci, Raul Julia and Joan Cusack.

Peaches Christ has earlier toured the Uk with the demonstrate Drag Turns into Her alongside Jinkx Monsoon and BenDelaCreme.

The Addams Apple Family Values display will also head to Manchester’s Household for a four-day run.

How to get tickets

They’re available from www.leicestersquaretheatre.com.

Tickets are priced at £33 for Tuesday and Wednesday, £35 for Thursday to Saturday and £50 for VIP satisfy and greet.

Tour dates

May perhaps 7-9 / 12-16 / 19-23 – London, Leicester Square Theatre

Might 27-30 – Manchester, Residence