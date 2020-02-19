[SHARON OSBOURNE Comments On OZZY’s Hottest Tour Cancelation: ‘Fans Are Driving Him’]

Sharon Osbourne has commented on the cancelation of Ozzy Osbourne‘s 2020 North American tour. The trek was scrapped on Monday (February 17) to permit her spouse to keep on to get well from a variety of overall health concerns. This decision was produced months in advance to accommodate followers who’ve been keeping tickets for rescheduled displays.

Speaking on her daytime Television set exhibit “The Chat”, Sharon reported (see movie down below): “We spoke to the doctor who Ozzy is heading to see in Switzerland. And he seemed at Ozzy‘s itinerary, and he reported, ‘You know you’re gonna be here a although.’ And we are, like, Yeah, two weeks. That is great.’ And he’s, like, ‘No. Maybe up to eight.’ So, I’m, like, alright, ‘Cancel that. See ya.'”

She ongoing: “The treatment method that he has builds up and builds up. He are not able to just do it and depart. So we have to remain there a although.”

Requested what the fans’ response has been like to the hottest cancelation, Sharon — who is now sporting platinum white hair immediately after abandoning her trademark dyed-red appear — said: “I went on the web and I thought, ‘Oh, lord. He is gonna get so considerably flak for accomplishing this all over again and all over again and yet again. And people followers are powering him.”

Ozzy‘s new album, “Regular Man”, arrives out February 21. He strategies to fulfill his advertising obligations for that, right before heading to Europe for additional therapies.

Ozzy, who suffers from Parkinson’s ailment, publicly introduced his analysis previous thirty day period, but was truly diagnosed again in 2003.

When the latest tour cancelation was announced, Ozzy mentioned in a push release: “I am so grateful that anyone has been individual since I’ve experienced a shit year. Unfortunately, I will not likely be able to get to Switzerland for procedure until eventually April and the therapy takes six [to] 8 weeks.”